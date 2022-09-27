Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NRL Grand Final Streaming: How to watch Penrith v Parramatta if you can’t get to a TV
If you can’t get to a TV on Sunday night, when bragging rights for Sydney’s west will be up for grabs, you can still watch Penrith defend their title against Parramatta. Unlike the AFL Grand Final, you can stream the NRL Grand Final if standard FTA isn’t an option.
NRL grand final 2022 live updates: Penrith Panthers v Parramatta Eels
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Eels break their 36-year premiership drought against the reigning champions? Join Jonathan Howcroft for updates
