CoinTelegraph

Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding

The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?

Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally for the first time ever

The domino effect of a prolonged bear market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem as September 2022 recorded negative growth in global net installations for the first time in history — primarily driven by a slowdown in the United States. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed over...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network

Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Digital Asset#Tokenization#Tokens#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coo#Cointelegraph#Nft#Boston Consulting Group
CoinTelegraph

DEX dev Uniswap Labs looks for new funding at unicorn valuation: Report

Major decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap (UNI) is in the early stages of raising significant funds to further expand its decentralized finance (DeFi) offerings, according to a new report. Uniswap Labs, a DeFi startup contributing to the Uniswap Protocol, is engaging with a number of investors to raise an equity round...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

What is regenerative finance (ReFi) and how can it impact NFTs and Web3?

On Sept. 30, NFT Steez, a bi-weekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with Mashiat Mutmainnah to discuss how regenerative finance (ReFi) can provide more accessibility and inclusivity to blockchain technology. As a "mission-driven movement," Mutmainnah explains that ReFi enables users to redefine their relationship...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain interoperability goes beyond moving data from point A to B — Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov

Cross-chain communication between blockchains is more than just moving data from point A to B, but how it can connect applications and users for enhanced experiences and fewer gas fees in Web3, outlined Sergey Gorbunov, Axelar Network co-founder and CEO, speaking to Cointelegraph's business editor Sam Bourgi on Sept. 28 at Converge22 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sees first difficulty drop in 2 months as miners sell 8K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) miners remain under stress at current price levels as data shows large outflows from miner wallets returning. According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, monthly miner sales totaled up to around 8,000 BTC in September. Bitcoin miners see heavy sales. In contrast to the June lows, when BTC/USD hit...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Mainstream media sentiment shifts in favor of Bitcoin amid fiat currency woes

Despite USD bringing an onslaught to stocks, commodities and its rival currencies, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady at the $19,000 to $20,000 mark, leaving mainstream media no choice but to put BTC into the headlines. American daily newspaper The New York Times highlighted BTC’s 6.5% increase in the last seven days...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

NEXO risks 50% drop due to regulatory pressure and investor concerns

Crypto lending firm Nexo is at risk of losing half of the valuation of its native token by the end of 2022 as doubts about its potential insolvency grow in the market. For the unversed: Eight U.S. states filed a cease-and-desist order against Nexo on Sep. 26, alleging that the firm offers unregistered securities to investors without alerting them about the risks of the financial products.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin 2021 bull market buyers ‘capitulate’ as data shows 50% losses

Bitcoin's (BTC) spot trading below $20,000 is seeing a new “capitulation” event encompassing an entire year’s worth of buyers, research reveals. In one of its Quicktake market updates on Sept. 29, on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant flagged intense selling by a large number of recent hodlers. 2021 bull...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin profitability for long-term holders declines to 4-year low: Data

Bitcoin’s (BTC) long-term profitability has declined to levels last seen during the previous bear market in December 2018. According to data shared by crypto analytic firm Glassnode, BTC holders are selling their tokens at an average loss of 42%. The Glassnode data indicate that long-term holders of the top...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

KyberSwap CEO predicts DeFi will overtake TradFi in 10 years

Singapore, Sept. 29 — At Token2049 today, with over 7,000 industry professionals, institutional investors and regulators attending, KyberSwap CEO Victor Tran predicted onstage that decentralized finance (DeFi) will overtake TradFi in 10 years. On top of that, KyberSwap will also be the most used decentralized exchange (DEX) because of its innate ability to provide the best rates in all of DeFi.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO

Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect Nexo's response stating that the fund transfer represents an operational transfer, involving the move of funds from one Nexo address to another. Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training

The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) announced the induction of eight new members, the organization announced on Sept. 29. The organization, which now has 38 members who have all taken a pledge to uphold market integrity and efficiency, describes itself as such:. “CMIC [...] gives a unified voice to the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Binance launches New Zealand-based offices following regulatory approval

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and opened local offices in the country. In a Sept. 29 tweet, Binance said it was registered as a financial service provider in New Zealand, allowing residents to access services including spot trading, nonfungible tokens and staking. The move to the crypto-friendly Pacific nation followed regulators in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kazakhstan and Italy giving the green light for Binance to open an offshoot.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price skirts $19.3K amid fear over ‘mother of all rug pulls’

Bitcoin (BTC) traders lay in wait for fresh volatility on Sept. 29 as BTC/USD cooled near $19,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView charted a calm overnight phase for the largest cryptocurrency, which hit intraday highs above $19,600 the day prior. Those 6% gains were a welcome relief after...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Pro traders don’t expect Bitcoin to break and hold $20,000 anytime soon

One hundred and eleven days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) posted a close above $25,000 and this led some investors to feel less sure that the asset had found a confirmed bottom. At the moment, global financial markets remain uneasy due to the increased tension in Ukraine after this week’s Nord Stream gas pipeline incident.
MARKETS

