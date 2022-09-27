Read full article on original website
BOSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) has finalized a $900 million settlement resolving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the biotech company of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
Biogen pays $900M to settle doctor kickback allegations
Biogen has agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by paying kickbacks to doctors to persuade them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs, federal prosecutors said.The agreement announced Monday settles a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former Biogen employee Michael Bawduniak, according to a statement from the office of U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.Under the terms of the settlement, Biogen will pay more than $843 million to the federal government and more than $56 million to 15 states for overbilling Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs. Bawduniak will receive a portion of the federal...
Biogen to pay $900 million to settle allegations it paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs
A former Biogen employee turned whistleblower, Michael Bawduniak, alleged the company paid kickbacks to doctors to encourage them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs. Bawduniak will receive about $250 million of the federal proceeds, according to the Justice Department. Biogen, in a statement Monday, denied any wrongdoing in the case.
What We’re Reading: Biogen Agrees to Settlement; Fertility Preservation for Patients With Cancer; Supreme Court Medicaid Case
Biogen Inc agreed to pay $900 million to settle allegations about improper physician payments; the American Cancer Society warns that fertility preservation for patients with cancer is at risk after the overturn of Roe v Wade; the Supreme Court will hear a case about Medicaid recipients’ ability to sue their providers.
