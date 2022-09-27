Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
chapman.edu
Undecided? New Exploratory Majors Program Helps Undeclared Students Find Their Way
What does it mean to enter college without knowing what your major will be?. For incoming students, having an “undeclared” – or better yet, “exploratory” – major offers a wealth of possibilities. Whether a student can’t decide between two or three disciplines – biology or biochemistry, English or film – or they really have no idea what they want to pursue, the opportunity to try on different majors means they can find the perfect fit before making a commitment.
chapman.edu
Calliope Write-in Part 2
Students will meet together to put the finishing touches on their pieces before submissions are due on Friday. Prompts will be provided. This is an alternate meeting for people who cannot attend on Tuesday.
chapman.edu
My Summer as an Event Planning Intern
Hi everyone! My name is Emma Cassity, and I am currently going into my senior year at Chapman University, majoring in Communication Studies with a themed inquiry in Leadership Studies. This summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Above the Top Event Rentals & Decor as a personal assistant/event planner. Above the Top Events is a full-service event production and party rental company located in Irvine, serving Southern California and beyond. I have learned so much and am grateful for the experience I have had at this company.
chapman.edu
Golden State Teacher Grant Now Includes School Counseling and School Psychology
The Golden State Teacher Grant now includes pupil personnel services, which allows school counselors and school psychologists to participate in the one-time grant fund opportunity. “This Golden State Teacher Grant is a great financial resource, and we are thrilled that this opportunity is now available to our students in our...
chapman.edu
LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum
Come join us in our first LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum meeting of the academic year! Connect with the community and learn about opportunities to get involved.
chapman.edu
Visible Thinking with Adobe Express
Explore how to use Adobe Express to help students make their thinking visible by leveraging a variety of unique features to demonstrate their knowledge & their understanding. Presented by BetterLesson. Participants will learn to leverage Adobe Creative Cloud Express to support their students in making their thinking visible. Learn more...
chapman.edu
Updated Process for Travel
The Travel Registry is an online platform that provides crisis response management and many other safety features for our travelers. This new platform automates internal systems and improves safety for our Chapman Community. Learn more about the Travel Registry. Master Class with President Daniele Struppa. It’s not as easy as...
chapman.edu
SoC Fall 2022 – What’s in Store for You!
This fall, the School of Communication is hosting a variety of events led by the School of Communication Advisory Board, SoC Trailblazers, and Lambda Pi Eta. Whether you’re interested in community service, career development, or even just connecting with other students, we have an event for you! Our students are hard at work planning for a great semester. Now is the time to get involved! Check out this semester’s events, and complete this form to get reminders and updates: SoC Event Interest Form.
chapman.edu
New Supercomputer Puts Chapman at the Cutting Edge of AI Research
Chapman’s commitment to research in artificial intelligence and the data sciences is more powerful than ever. That’s because the university’s students and faculty researchers now have at their fingertips one of the fastest supercomputer clusters in the region. The new computer system, capable of performing 8 quadrillion...
chapman.edu
Why a Career Fair is an Important Experience
This month Lisa Wong ‘25 (Public Relations/Advertising major and Visual Journalism/Chinese minors) took over Career Corner and went to the career fair interviewing employers and Chapman students attending. She wanted to get a better understanding of why a career fair is so important. Take a look at what she discovered.
chapman.edu
The Thompson Policy Institute on Disability and El Dorado County Charter SELPA Partner to Build Bright Futures with $400,000 Grant
The California Department of Education awarded Thompson Policy Institute on Disability, in partnership with El Dorado County Charter SELPA, a grant in the amount of $419,794.00 to further Universal Design for Learning (UDL), Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Person Driven Planning (PDP) for educators in Southern California charter schools. The Building Bright Futures Program supports the development and delivery of high-quality best practices workshops and Critical Friends Groups to develop practices and structures that create access to social emotional and academic learning, and future/transition planning for all students, including students with disabilities.
chapman.edu
The Disney Cabaret w/ Club 55 and COB
The Disney Cabaret is Chapman on Broadway’s first Cabaret of the year! Individuals will be performing songs from their favorite Disney musicals. Seating opens at 6:30 pm. The show starts at 7 pm and will run for less than an hour. Event is free, but we will be collecting donations that will go towards funding future Chapman on Broadway productions and Club 55 meetings and events.
chapman.edu
Artist Gerald Clarke Reclaims Cahuilla Sovereignty
Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences hosted multimedia artist and educator Gerald Clarke as part of the Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies initiative. Clarke, a member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, combines different media in his sculptures, paintings, videos, installations, and other projects. Inspired by his cultural heritage, he expresses traditional ideas in contemporary forms and works against stereotypes of Native American art and culture, repurposing found objects and creating clever juxtapositions to make profound political statements. Utilizing humor to expose historical and present-day prejudice and injustice, Clarke brings a decolonial perspective to urgent cultural and political issues facing our world.
chapman.edu
Chapman Leads Conversation on California Water Supply
Water “is probably one of the hottest topics and yet one of the least understood issues affecting Californians, now more than ever,” according to Chapman University Professor Lisa Sparks. On Sept. 15, Sparks – former dean of Chapman’s School of Communication – offered Chapman as a place to...
chapman.edu
Chapman Staff Stuffs Backpacks for Students
Over the summer, Chapman staff members stuff d 100 backpacks full of school supplies that were donated to the El Modena Family Resource Center in Orange (part of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County). They also assembled 80 hygiene kits for Friendly Center in the City of Orange. The...
