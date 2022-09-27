Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Undecided? New Exploratory Majors Program Helps Undeclared Students Find Their Way
What does it mean to enter college without knowing what your major will be?. For incoming students, having an “undeclared” – or better yet, “exploratory” – major offers a wealth of possibilities. Whether a student can’t decide between two or three disciplines – biology or biochemistry, English or film – or they really have no idea what they want to pursue, the opportunity to try on different majors means they can find the perfect fit before making a commitment.
Date Party
Alpha Gam fall date party. bussing to off campus location, venue is Irvine Lanes; 3415 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612. Bussing will start at 10pm and we will be back at 1am.
My Summer as an Event Planning Intern
Hi everyone! My name is Emma Cassity, and I am currently going into my senior year at Chapman University, majoring in Communication Studies with a themed inquiry in Leadership Studies. This summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Above the Top Event Rentals & Decor as a personal assistant/event planner. Above the Top Events is a full-service event production and party rental company located in Irvine, serving Southern California and beyond. I have learned so much and am grateful for the experience I have had at this company.
Golden State Teacher Grant Now Includes School Counseling and School Psychology
The Golden State Teacher Grant now includes pupil personnel services, which allows school counselors and school psychologists to participate in the one-time grant fund opportunity. “This Golden State Teacher Grant is a great financial resource, and we are thrilled that this opportunity is now available to our students in our...
Musco Center Presennts: Naturally 7
Naturally 7 redefines what it means to be an acapella group with a distinctive style they call “vocal play.” Using only their voices, mouths, and distortion effects, they achieve what group leader Roger Thomas describes as "the art of becoming an instrument using the human voice.”
Visible Thinking with Adobe Express
Explore how to use Adobe Express to help students make their thinking visible by leveraging a variety of unique features to demonstrate their knowledge & their understanding. Presented by BetterLesson. Participants will learn to leverage Adobe Creative Cloud Express to support their students in making their thinking visible. Learn more...
Layups for Literacy Tabling Event
Layups for Literacy will be an interactive fundraiser for our philanthropic efforts. We will be selling hats, as well as playing a basketball arcade game (outdoors).
The Disney Cabaret w/ Club 55 and COB
The Disney Cabaret is Chapman on Broadway’s first Cabaret of the year! Individuals will be performing songs from their favorite Disney musicals. Seating opens at 6:30 pm. The show starts at 7 pm and will run for less than an hour. Event is free, but we will be collecting donations that will go towards funding future Chapman on Broadway productions and Club 55 meetings and events.
SoC Fall 2022 – What’s in Store for You!
This fall, the School of Communication is hosting a variety of events led by the School of Communication Advisory Board, SoC Trailblazers, and Lambda Pi Eta. Whether you’re interested in community service, career development, or even just connecting with other students, we have an event for you! Our students are hard at work planning for a great semester. Now is the time to get involved! Check out this semester’s events, and complete this form to get reminders and updates: SoC Event Interest Form.
Chapman Staff Stuffs Backpacks for Students
Over the summer, Chapman staff members stuff d 100 backpacks full of school supplies that were donated to the El Modena Family Resource Center in Orange (part of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County). They also assembled 80 hygiene kits for Friendly Center in the City of Orange. The...
Artist Gerald Clarke Reclaims Cahuilla Sovereignty
Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences hosted multimedia artist and educator Gerald Clarke as part of the Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies initiative. Clarke, a member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, combines different media in his sculptures, paintings, videos, installations, and other projects. Inspired by his cultural heritage, he expresses traditional ideas in contemporary forms and works against stereotypes of Native American art and culture, repurposing found objects and creating clever juxtapositions to make profound political statements. Utilizing humor to expose historical and present-day prejudice and injustice, Clarke brings a decolonial perspective to urgent cultural and political issues facing our world.
New Supercomputer Puts Chapman at the Cutting Edge of AI Research
Chapman’s commitment to research in artificial intelligence and the data sciences is more powerful than ever. That’s because the university’s students and faculty researchers now have at their fingertips one of the fastest supercomputer clusters in the region. The new computer system, capable of performing 8 quadrillion...
Gerald Clarke and Creative Sovereignty
Last week, Gerald Clarke, multimedia artist, enrolled member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, and Professor of Ethnic Studies at UC Riverside, came to campus as part of Wilkinson College’s Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies initiative. Combining various media in his sculptures, paintings, works on...
The Thompson Policy Institute on Disability and El Dorado County Charter SELPA Partner to Build Bright Futures with $400,000 Grant
The California Department of Education awarded Thompson Policy Institute on Disability, in partnership with El Dorado County Charter SELPA, a grant in the amount of $419,794.00 to further Universal Design for Learning (UDL), Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Person Driven Planning (PDP) for educators in Southern California charter schools. The Building Bright Futures Program supports the development and delivery of high-quality best practices workshops and Critical Friends Groups to develop practices and structures that create access to social emotional and academic learning, and future/transition planning for all students, including students with disabilities.
