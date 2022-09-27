Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!
As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble. Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man. Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle
Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams. Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Cabello’s team so far. Note: This story will be updated each week as...
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges
A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show The Voice, getting four chair turns during his audition.
Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’
Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two. Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Singer Earns Spot on ‘The Voice'
San Diegan Destiny Leigh just earned a spot on “Team Gwen” on the hit NBC show “The Voice.”. We first introduced you to the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts alum more than a year ago, when she was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Who Is Ava Lynn Thuresson? Meet 'The Voice' Season 22 Contestant
Ava Lynn Thuresson split "The Voice" viewers with her Britney Spears cover, but Camilo Cabello "thought that was so cool" in the Blind Auditions for Season 22.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations
Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
NBC San Diego
Coolio, Legendary Rapper of ‘Gangsta's Paradise' Fame, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta's Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend,...
startattle.com
Morgan Taylor The Voice 2022 Audition “Cuz I Love You” Lizzo, Season 22
Morgan Taylor performs “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Morgan Taylor performs Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Morgan Taylor The Voice Audition. Contestant: Morgan Taylor. Age: 20. Hometown: Carmel,...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions
The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
Harper's Bazaar
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Jet Off to Las Vegas Before Third Baby’s Arrival
Who are the Victoria’s Secret Angels’ Husbands and Boyfriends? Who are the Victoria’s Secret Angels’ Husbands and Boyfriends?. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are taking a break from the commotion surrounding their relationship and spending some time alone in Las Vegas. Yesterday, the married pair were...
