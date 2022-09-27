ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle

Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’

A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams. Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Cabello’s team so far. Note: This story will be updated each week as...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Reveals She Had No Idea Who Blake Shelton Was Before ‘The Voice’

Everyone loves husband and wife singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. However, Stefani recently revealed a hilarious fact about the two. Stefani and Shelton have both famously been judges on the competition singing show The Voice. They hit it off over the seasons, eventually sparking a relationship and getting married after a few years. It was known that they met for the first time on the show, but Stefani revealed that she had no idea who her future husband was until The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
NBC San Diego

San Diego Singer Earns Spot on ‘The Voice'

San Diegan Destiny Leigh just earned a spot on “Team Gwen” on the hit NBC show “The Voice.”. We first introduced you to the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts alum more than a year ago, when she was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.
SAN DIEGO, CA
E! News

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. It looks like Adam Levine won't go home without Behati Prinsloo. On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria's Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos obtained by E! News, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions

The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
LAS VEGAS, NV

