Researchers in Southern Ethiopia Deciphers of How Climate Change Affects Human Evolution in Eastern Africa

Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all
Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.
Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth
OROZMANI, Georgia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa.
Key phases of human evolution coincide with flickers in eastern Africa's climate
Three distinct phases of climate variability in eastern Africa coincided with shifts in hominin evolution and dispersal over the last 620,000 years, an analysis of environmental proxies from a lake sediment record has revealed. The project explores the youngest chapter in human evolution by analyzing lacustrine sediments in close vicinity...
New banana disease is spreading and poses threat to Africa's food security
A new banana fungus is rapidly spreading across the globe. It hit Africa a decade ago, and the advance of the disease poses a threat to Africa's food security, a genetic study conducted by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) and Utrecht University reveals. Plant Pathology Professor Gert Kema and his colleagues sound the alarm.
Africa’s dinosaur discoveries: five essential reads
Few prehistoric creatures generate as much excitement and awe as dinosaurs. Whether it’s the “tyrant” T-Rex or a slim-necked Brachiosaurus, people are fascinated by these creatures that dominated landscapes all over the world - including across the African continent - hundreds of millions of years ago. The...
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True
While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra
Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.
These 31,000-Year-Old Human Bones Are Rewriting Medical History
Scientists have discovered astonishing evidence of a surgical amputation that was performed on a person about 31,000 years ago in Borneo, making it by far the oldest known example of such a complex medical procedure, according to a new study. Archaeologists led by Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Griffith...
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
