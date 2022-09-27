Read full article on original website
Days Gone By Week of Sept. 26, 2022
J. F. Huntington, one of the most prominent and prosperous farmers in Altona township, is erecting a new barn which will be a credit to our county and an ornament to Mr. Huntington’s farm. It will be one of the largest barns in the county and is being erected in a very substantial manner. It will have an 8 foot basement, all nicely walled up with stone, under the whole building. Mr. H. came in today after lumber for the new barn, and his neighbors, to the number of about 15, each drove in with a team to assist in taking out the material. When the party started homeward they made quite a procession and it showed that a very friendly feeling exists between the residents of that neighborhood. The STAR is always glad to see our farmers prospering.
Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller
Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller, 76, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Marlys was born on June 13, 1946 to John and Geneva...
Pipestone Area Schools School Board Meeting Minutes – Aug. 22, 2022
A regular meeting of the School Board, ISD #2689, was held in Conference Room 1148 at the MS/HS on August 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The following members were present: – Chairman Jeff Baatz; Directors Katie Wiese, Amy Nelson, Lance Oye, and Randy Erdman. Absent – Chrissy DeBates and Brad Carson. Also present – Ex-Officio Kevin Enerson, Jacque Kennedy, Melany Wellnitz, Cory Strasser, Jennifer Moravetz, Deb Peschon, Melanie Johnson, Jill Grimmett, Dave Dulas, Jen Zupp, Amy Steinhoff, Nancy Stiles, Kyle Kuphal, Billy Quist, Jody Wacker, Carrie Schrecengost, Madelyn Wiese, Meredith Draper, Kayla Hubbling, Kyla Hubbling, Kathy Hachmann, Clarinda Loving, Kathy Baker, Stephanie Backer, Marcy Schmitke, Alyssa Winter, and Jerry Brockberg. Chairman Baatz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Motion by Wiese, second by Erdman, approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Public Forum – Madelyn Wiese spoke on behalf of the senior class. Presentation – Billy Quist presented on behalf of Pipestone Youth Baseball regarding using the dugouts from Brown for Paulsen #3 (swamp) field, and offered support from the organization for pouring concrete in those dugouts. Motion by Erdman, second by Oye, to approve the concrete donation from Pipestone Youth Baseball. Motion carried unanimously. Motion by Wiese, second by Erdman, approved all items in the Consent Agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Items approved were Approve Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting of July 25, 2022; Contracts and/or Work Agreements for Crissa Fruechte, .17 FTE Ag Teacher; Mark Schumann, Day Custodian; Christopher Clay and Brennan Brecher, Night Custodian; Katrina Hart, SPED Teacher; Kayla Hailey and Rebekah Noel, Paraprofessional; Approved Donations from Christ the King Lutheran Church, $100.00 to the Wellness Room; Sons of the American Legion Squadron #6, Donation of $1,000.00 to High School Activities Football Camp; Letters of Resignation from Kristie Lindquist, Paraprofessional; Deni Dedic, Night Custodian; Bridget Lingen, Paraprofessional; Larissa Pemberton, Office Manager, Activities Assistant; Christie Swanson, Paraprofessional; and Lori Ilse, Elementary Office Manager; Lane Changes for Kelsey Goplen, MA; Abbey Taubert, MA+45; Emily VanHoecke, MA; Tamara Kremin, BS+15; Jaime Danks, MA; and Cristin Winter, MA+45; Approved 6th assignments for Dave Dulas – Advanced Chemistry (1st Semester); Lauren Olson – Mass Communications (2nd Semester) and Dave Dulas – Physics (2nd Semester); Approved Hunter Burnett as a Volunteer Football Coach. Baatz thanked the businesses and organizations for the gifts to the school. He also thanked Lori Ilse for her 31 years of service to the district.
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Death notice for Cathrine De Vries
Cathrine De Vries, 88, Pipestone, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held with burial in the New Woodlawn Cemetery.
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
Death notice for Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller
Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller, 76, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
UPDATED: Fire At Casey’s In Hull Causes Severe Damage; Possibly Totaling Building And Contents
Hull, Iowa– The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged — possibly totaled — in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 7:00 a.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a fire in the kitchen at Casey’s at the corner of Highway 18 and K52 in Hull.
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
Police presence to increase at Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police presence will increase at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That is a topic that will be covered at Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. The commissioners will Convert the Part-Time, Benefits Eligible Airport Deputy Sheriff Supervisor Position to Full-Time. Additionally, the commissioners...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
