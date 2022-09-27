A regular meeting of the School Board, ISD #2689, was held in Conference Room 1148 at the MS/HS on August 22, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The following members were present: – Chairman Jeff Baatz; Directors Katie Wiese, Amy Nelson, Lance Oye, and Randy Erdman. Absent – Chrissy DeBates and Brad Carson. Also present – Ex-Officio Kevin Enerson, Jacque Kennedy, Melany Wellnitz, Cory Strasser, Jennifer Moravetz, Deb Peschon, Melanie Johnson, Jill Grimmett, Dave Dulas, Jen Zupp, Amy Steinhoff, Nancy Stiles, Kyle Kuphal, Billy Quist, Jody Wacker, Carrie Schrecengost, Madelyn Wiese, Meredith Draper, Kayla Hubbling, Kyla Hubbling, Kathy Hachmann, Clarinda Loving, Kathy Baker, Stephanie Backer, Marcy Schmitke, Alyssa Winter, and Jerry Brockberg. Chairman Baatz called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Motion by Wiese, second by Erdman, approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Public Forum – Madelyn Wiese spoke on behalf of the senior class. Presentation – Billy Quist presented on behalf of Pipestone Youth Baseball regarding using the dugouts from Brown for Paulsen #3 (swamp) field, and offered support from the organization for pouring concrete in those dugouts. Motion by Erdman, second by Oye, to approve the concrete donation from Pipestone Youth Baseball. Motion carried unanimously. Motion by Wiese, second by Erdman, approved all items in the Consent Agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Items approved were Approve Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting of July 25, 2022; Contracts and/or Work Agreements for Crissa Fruechte, .17 FTE Ag Teacher; Mark Schumann, Day Custodian; Christopher Clay and Brennan Brecher, Night Custodian; Katrina Hart, SPED Teacher; Kayla Hailey and Rebekah Noel, Paraprofessional; Approved Donations from Christ the King Lutheran Church, $100.00 to the Wellness Room; Sons of the American Legion Squadron #6, Donation of $1,000.00 to High School Activities Football Camp; Letters of Resignation from Kristie Lindquist, Paraprofessional; Deni Dedic, Night Custodian; Bridget Lingen, Paraprofessional; Larissa Pemberton, Office Manager, Activities Assistant; Christie Swanson, Paraprofessional; and Lori Ilse, Elementary Office Manager; Lane Changes for Kelsey Goplen, MA; Abbey Taubert, MA+45; Emily VanHoecke, MA; Tamara Kremin, BS+15; Jaime Danks, MA; and Cristin Winter, MA+45; Approved 6th assignments for Dave Dulas – Advanced Chemistry (1st Semester); Lauren Olson – Mass Communications (2nd Semester) and Dave Dulas – Physics (2nd Semester); Approved Hunter Burnett as a Volunteer Football Coach. Baatz thanked the businesses and organizations for the gifts to the school. He also thanked Lori Ilse for her 31 years of service to the district.

