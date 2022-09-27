Read full article on original website
My Summer as an Event Planning Intern
Hi everyone! My name is Emma Cassity, and I am currently going into my senior year at Chapman University, majoring in Communication Studies with a themed inquiry in Leadership Studies. This summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Above the Top Event Rentals & Decor as a personal assistant/event planner. Above the Top Events is a full-service event production and party rental company located in Irvine, serving Southern California and beyond. I have learned so much and am grateful for the experience I have had at this company.
Updated Process for Travel
The Travel Registry is an online platform that provides crisis response management and many other safety features for our travelers. This new platform automates internal systems and improves safety for our Chapman Community. Learn more about the Travel Registry. Master Class with President Daniele Struppa. It’s not as easy as...
Date Party
Alpha Gam fall date party. bussing to off campus location, venue is Irvine Lanes; 3415 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612. Bussing will start at 10pm and we will be back at 1am.
Musco Center Presennts: Naturally 7
Naturally 7 redefines what it means to be an acapella group with a distinctive style they call “vocal play.” Using only their voices, mouths, and distortion effects, they achieve what group leader Roger Thomas describes as "the art of becoming an instrument using the human voice.”
Fowler School of Engineering Career Workshop Series Part 2
Come attend part 2 of the Fowler School of Engineering career workshop series. Learn strategies to searching for the internship or job that best matches your goals. We offer two sessions (6pm and 3pm) for each part in the workshop series. The content will be the same. Please RSVP for the session that best works for your schedule.
Chapman Leads Conversation on California Water Supply
Water “is probably one of the hottest topics and yet one of the least understood issues affecting Californians, now more than ever,” according to Chapman University Professor Lisa Sparks. On Sept. 15, Sparks – former dean of Chapman’s School of Communication – offered Chapman as a place to...
LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum
Come join us in our first LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Forum meeting of the academic year! Connect with the community and learn about opportunities to get involved.
SoC Fall 2022 – What’s in Store for You!
This fall, the School of Communication is hosting a variety of events led by the School of Communication Advisory Board, SoC Trailblazers, and Lambda Pi Eta. Whether you’re interested in community service, career development, or even just connecting with other students, we have an event for you! Our students are hard at work planning for a great semester. Now is the time to get involved! Check out this semester’s events, and complete this form to get reminders and updates: SoC Event Interest Form.
Golden State Teacher Grant Now Includes School Counseling and School Psychology
The Golden State Teacher Grant now includes pupil personnel services, which allows school counselors and school psychologists to participate in the one-time grant fund opportunity. “This Golden State Teacher Grant is a great financial resource, and we are thrilled that this opportunity is now available to our students in our...
Artist Gerald Clarke Reclaims Cahuilla Sovereignty
Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences hosted multimedia artist and educator Gerald Clarke as part of the Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies initiative. Clarke, a member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians, combines different media in his sculptures, paintings, videos, installations, and other projects. Inspired by his cultural heritage, he expresses traditional ideas in contemporary forms and works against stereotypes of Native American art and culture, repurposing found objects and creating clever juxtapositions to make profound political statements. Utilizing humor to expose historical and present-day prejudice and injustice, Clarke brings a decolonial perspective to urgent cultural and political issues facing our world.
The Disney Cabaret w/ Club 55 and COB
The Disney Cabaret is Chapman on Broadway’s first Cabaret of the year! Individuals will be performing songs from their favorite Disney musicals. Seating opens at 6:30 pm. The show starts at 7 pm and will run for less than an hour. Event is free, but we will be collecting donations that will go towards funding future Chapman on Broadway productions and Club 55 meetings and events.
Layups for Literacy Tabling Event
Layups for Literacy will be an interactive fundraiser for our philanthropic efforts. We will be selling hats, as well as playing a basketball arcade game (outdoors).
Chapman Staff Stuffs Backpacks for Students
Over the summer, Chapman staff members stuff d 100 backpacks full of school supplies that were donated to the El Modena Family Resource Center in Orange (part of the Community Action Partnership of Orange County). They also assembled 80 hygiene kits for Friendly Center in the City of Orange. The...
