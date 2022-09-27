Hi everyone! My name is Emma Cassity, and I am currently going into my senior year at Chapman University, majoring in Communication Studies with a themed inquiry in Leadership Studies. This summer, I had the opportunity to intern at Above the Top Event Rentals & Decor as a personal assistant/event planner. Above the Top Events is a full-service event production and party rental company located in Irvine, serving Southern California and beyond. I have learned so much and am grateful for the experience I have had at this company.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO