Singapore's Changi Airport is going to get a lot bigger as plans for T5 take shape
Details have recently been revealed for Changi Airport's Terminal 5, with officials promising a space that is a social extension of Singapore rather than just another piece of transport infrastructure.
prestigeonline.com
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Bangkok Shines on The 51-100 List
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022: Bangkok Shines on The 51-100 List. The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 ceremony will take place on 4 October in Barcelona this year. Today, exactly one week before the big event, the ranking for the world’s best bars from 51-100 has just been announced. Two Bangkok bars feature on this list.
prestigeonline.com
Restaurants and bars to celebrate the return of Formula 1 in Singapore
Restaurants and bars to celebrate the return of Formula 1 in Singapore. The Formula 1 circus rolls back in town next week after a two-year hiatus. From food bundles to extravagant deals, here are nine ways to mark the return of the Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) in 2022. Before qualifying...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
msn.com
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
Revealed: 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ in UK since 2019, data shows
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Time Out Global
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
Traveling to Thailand during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Thailand, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Chaos as 40 flights in and out of Sydney are cancelled and a warning is issued for EVERY Aussie planning to travel on AFL Grand Final weekend
High winds and heavy rainfall have led to hundreds of travellers being stranded at airports around the country as dozens of flights coming in and out of Sydney are cancelled. Up to 40 flights due to land or depart out of Sydney were cancelled on Thursday morning as severe weather warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy falls and thunderstorms across NSW's east coast.
morningbrew.com
Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong among travel destinations ending Covid travel restrictions
Happy World Tourism Day—the world is (finally) your oyster again. Canada got the party started by announcing yesterday that it’s lifting its vaccine requirement to enter the country, its final Covid-related border restriction, on October 1. But Canada isn’t alone—everywhere you look, pandemic travel barriers are coming down.
Time Out Global
Japan to fully open to Aussie travellers: Here is everything you need to know
Calling all Aussies, near and far who like international travel: today's your lucky day. In recent developing news, Japan is permanently opening back up to Australian (as well as many others) travellers, with them putting a decisive end to pretty much all travel restrictions that are all set to kick off on October 11, 2022. Yep, that soon.
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures
Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.
"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most "Underwhelming" Travel Experience From Around The World
"It was way more touristy than I expected but I guess I was being naive. As soon as I got there, I couldn't wait for the tour to end."
Puma Taps Skepta as Long-term Collaborator and Ambassador
PARIS — Puma and Skepta are together for the long haul. Not only was he tapped as ambassador for the German sports brand in the run-up to its spring 2023 show in New York, but this was just the opening move in a wider creative collaboration that will encompass product design and curation of global marketing campaigns.More from WWDFront Row at Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023Puma Futrograde RTW Spring 2023The Avril Lavigne by Killstar Collection What does Puma expects from Skepta? Nothing short of “helping [the brand] revolutionize [its] progressive space,” according to Puma chief executive officer Björn Gulden. The executive described Skepta’s future...
hotelnewsme.com
Grand Hyatt Kuwait celebrates official opening
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kuwait – the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country. The 302-room luxury hotel is situated at 360 Mall – one of the nation’s most immersive luxury, leisure and lifestyle complexes. Grand Hyatt Kuwait is the second Hyatt branded hotel in Kuwait, the sixth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East, and the twenty-ninth Hyatt branded hotel in the region, all of which participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Infusing regionally inspired art with modern interior design, the iconic hotel is the ideal destination for guests to discover the country’s cultural, entertainment, and artistic offerings.
traveltomorrow.com
Japan lifts all remaining restrictions from 11 October
Authorities in Japan have decided to lift all remaining travel restrictions. The country will allow visa-free, independent tourism and remove its daily arrival cap restrictions, including the limit on arrivals. This was announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a press conference last Thursday in response to the need to boost the sector: “Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the United States, in addition to resuming visa-free travel and individual travel”.
Canada will scrap Covid travel restrictions on Saturday
Canada will allow in unvaccinated arrivals from the start of October, following the country’s controversial reintroduction of testing on arrival in August.Travellers currently in Canadian hotel quarantine after testing positive will be able to walk out at one minute past midnight on Saturday, 1 October.The world’s second-largest country (after Russia) will ditch almost all Covid travel restrictions and red tape from the same date.The Public Health Authority of Canada says: “All travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to submit public health information; provide proof of vaccination; undergo pre- or on-arrival testing; carry out Covid-19-related quarantine or isolation; [or]...
