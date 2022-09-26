Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Lake Taneycomo in the Ozark Mountains is supposed to be your go-to place for brown or rainbow trout fishingCJ CoombsRockaway Beach, MO
Related
KYTV
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
KTLO
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
abc17news.com
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives at Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare, which provided health-related services to five states. Prosecutors say the couple and others paid bribes and kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for legislation and other actions that helped the charity. The scheme involved millions of dollars and ensnared several Arkansas legislators and lobbyists since the investigation began.
KYTV
Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List. The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
RELATED PEOPLE
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
KYTV
Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration
Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast including a quick warm up for your Tuesday and another return for fall Wednesday and Thursday. We will see another warming trend while we stay dry for the upcoming weekend.
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ by TripAdvisor
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Ozarks First.com
Get Your Oil Changed at Marshfield Chevrolet
Need to get your oil changed? Why not stop in to Marshfield Chevrolet!
bransontrilakesnews.com
Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor
A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
Frightly News Investigates: The haunted history of the Hotel of Terror
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – From pumpkins, leaves turning colors, and everything Halloween the fall season is here, which means the spooky season is here as well. Haunted houses will be opening up all over the Ozarks, but in Springfield, there is one that scares people even after hours. Ozarksfirst.com takes a look at the haunted haunted […]
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster. Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.
Comments / 0