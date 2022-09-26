ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MO

KYTV

Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former executives of a Missouri-based health nonprofit pleaded guilty for their roles in a corruption scheme that involved several Arkansas officials. Sixty-three-year-old Bontiea Bernedette Goss and her 66-year-old husband, Tommy Ray Goss, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges. They were executives at Springfield, Missouri-based Preferred Family Healthcare, which provided health-related services to five states. Prosecutors say the couple and others paid bribes and kickbacks to Arkansas lawmakers in exchange for legislation and other actions that helped the charity. The scheme involved millions of dollars and ensnared several Arkansas legislators and lobbyists since the investigation began.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List. The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozark Mountain School District considering campus integration

Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast including a quick warm up for your Tuesday and another return for fall Wednesday and Thursday. We will see another warming trend while we stay dry for the upcoming weekend.
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor

A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

