What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
CBS News

King Charles III's new royal cypher is revealed

King Charles III's new monogram was revealed Tuesday as the official period of mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, came to a close. The emblem, known as the king's cypher, will appear on government buildings, state documents and some post boxes in the coming months and years. It features...
WBBM News Radio

How the queen's death will affect ketchup

After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
E! News

King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
HuffPost

New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The photo, taken on Sept. 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box.”
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
Cheryl E Preston

Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
The Independent

Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
msn.com

The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
