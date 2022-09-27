Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
King Charles III reportedly considered changing his regnal name to distance himself from Charles I & II
It may seem obvious that King Charles III kept his birth name as his regnal name once he ascended the British throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. But an anonymous sourced once claimed that then-Prince Charles considered a different name, wanting to avoid invoking the controversial legacies of Britain's Charles I and Charles II.
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
RELATED PEOPLE
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
King Charles III's new royal cypher is revealed
King Charles III's new monogram was revealed Tuesday as the official period of mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, came to a close. The emblem, known as the king's cypher, will appear on government buildings, state documents and some post boxes in the coming months and years. It features...
How the queen's death will affect ketchup
After 70 years on the throne, it's no surprise the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is reverberating around the world. Not even condiments are spared from being linked to her majesty's passing. Heinz is among hundreds brands that must now remove certain elements from its products in wake of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
IFLScience
The "Stone Of Destiny" Is Returning To Westminster For The Coronation Of King Charles
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents
Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The photo, taken on Sept. 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
IFLScience
Westminster Abbey Contains Britain's Oldest Door, Once Rumored To Be Covered In Human Skin
Westminster Abbey, as well as being the location of the Queen's funeral and where King Charles will sit upon the Stone of Destiny, is home to Britain's oldest door – a door that was once rumored to hold flayed human skin. Found in a passage leading to the Chapter...
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away
Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September. Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.
msn.com
The Duke Behind Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Is Facing Unexpected Legal Consequences
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was one of the most significant events in United Kingdom history (via The Los Angeles Times). The massive event spanned 11 days where several traditional celebrations led up to the historic funeral. The audience surrounding the funeral was astounding. Although the funeral was a private event, it didn't prevent royal fans from gathering to pay their respects to the queen throughout the extended mourning period.
Queen buried by Philip’s side in private service where royals united for final goodbye after ‘4billion watched funeral’
THE Queen was buried alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip last night as the royals came together for a private service. Her Majesty was laid to rest beside the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle. Earlier on Monday, her coffin was lowered into...
What happens after the Queen’s funeral as Charles III’s reign begins?
Focus has been on preparing for Elizabeth II’s funeral – but what are the King’s next steps?
Comments / 0