CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
msn.com

United Natural Foods beats sales and adjusted profit targets, shares rise

United Natural Foods Inc. shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday after the company said its fourth-quarter net income fell to $39 million, or 63 cents a share, from $43 million, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit rose to $1.27 a share from $1.25 a share. Fourth-quarter sales increased 8% to $7.27 billion from $6.74 billion. Analysts expected the food distributor to earn $1.26 a share on revenue of $7.1 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead United Natural Foods expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.85 a share to $5.15 a share and sales of $29.8 billion to $30.4 billion. Analysts are currently expecting earnings of $5.09 a share and revenue of $30.1 billion, according to FactSet data. Shares of United Natural Foods are down 21.7% in 2022, compared to a 23.3% loss by the S&P 500.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%

The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Zacks.com

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

CBRL - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 29, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year and the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Cracker Barrel president and chief executive officer...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Benzinga

Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback

Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022. The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6...
msn.com

Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
