CNBC
Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations
The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as robust performance in its merchant banking unit helped cushion the blow from sluggish dealmaking.
Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns
These dividend stocks are well off their all-time highs.
msn.com
'A Hard Landing Scenario Is Inevitable': Goldman Sachs Cuts S&P500 Targets As Investors Flock Into Cash
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is reducing its valuation projection for the S&P 500 as rising interest rates signal bad times for stock prices. Investors are reacting by shunning most asset classes and going into cash as a way to weather the storm. ‘A hard landing scenario is inevitable’: Goldman Sachs...
U.S. new vehicle sales to increase on strong demand - report
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are set to rise in September as consumers spent more money on new vehicles than any previous September on record, an industry report from consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.
Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps
Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
Toyota global vehicle production up 44.3% in Aug, record for that month
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas.
This Dividend-Paying Growth Stock Hit a Rough Patch. Is It Still a Buy?
This company is a leading off-price retailer.
This Dividend King Is Showing Growth -- But Should You Really Buy?
Hormel Foods is a longtime dividend payer with an incredible 56 consecutive years of increases.
Polish e-commerce leader Allegro trims forecast over price fears
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce company Allegro (ALEP.WA) trimmed its full-year guidance for its core Polish market on Thursday for the second time this year, as it anticipates high inflation could lower demand.
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said it expected a positive boost to its third-quarter business results from movements on the currency markets, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar since Sanofi does much of its business in the United States.
msn.com
United Natural Foods beats sales and adjusted profit targets, shares rise
United Natural Foods Inc. shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday after the company said its fourth-quarter net income fell to $39 million, or 63 cents a share, from $43 million, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted fourth-quarter profit rose to $1.27 a share from $1.25 a share. Fourth-quarter sales increased 8% to $7.27 billion from $6.74 billion. Analysts expected the food distributor to earn $1.26 a share on revenue of $7.1 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead United Natural Foods expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.85 a share to $5.15 a share and sales of $29.8 billion to $30.4 billion. Analysts are currently expecting earnings of $5.09 a share and revenue of $30.1 billion, according to FactSet data. Shares of United Natural Foods are down 21.7% in 2022, compared to a 23.3% loss by the S&P 500.
VF Corp Cuts FY23 Outlook Amid Weaker Q2 & Back-To-School Performance
VF Corp VFC introduced its FY27 long-term strategic growth plan, with revenue five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) up mid- to high single-digit % in constant dollars. It sees an FY27 operating margin of about 15% by FY27, reflecting both gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage. FY27 EPS is expected...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
CBRL - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 29, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year and the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Cracker Barrel president and chief executive officer...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback
Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022. The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6...
msn.com
Dow's 425-point rally led by gains in Home Depot, Boeing shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Wednesday afternoon with shares of Home Depot and Boeing seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 425 points higher (1.5%), as shares of Home Depot and Boeing are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares have climbed $11.58, or 4.3%, while those of Boeing have gained $5.30 (4.2%), combining for an approximately 111-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Walt Disney Chevron and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
