Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Will Let You Attend Multiple Meetings At The Same Time
Video conference platforms make attending meetings extremely convenient, not much can help you against conflicting schedules. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for this problem. The company is working on a feature for Microsoft Teams that will let you attend two meetings at the same time. Microsoft Teams is the company’s...
Android Headlines
Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store
Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
TechCrunch
Google updates the Play Store to make it easier to find non-phone apps
Among the new features now coming to the Google Play Store phone app is the addition of homepages dedicated to non-phone devices. Google notes that Android users today are in search of apps that can run on their watches, tablets, TVs and even in their cars, which is why it wanted to make those different types of apps more easily found.
Android Headlines
September Update Broke Text Messaging On Galaxy S22
The September security update seems to have broken text messaging on Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 phones in the US. Several users have reported that their Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra randomly stop receiving text messages. A restart of the device temporarily solves the problem but it reoccurs sometime later.
Android Headlines
Samsung Copies iOS 16 Lockscreen Customization In One UI 5.0
Samsung recently rolled out a new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update to its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 phones. Among a host of other changes, the latest build added the ability to quickly customize the lockscreen by long-pressing on it. We now have the visuals of the new interface and it appears Samsung took inspiration from Apple’s newly-released iOS 16 in designing the feature.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Android Headlines
Samsung Smartphones Seem To Have A Serious Battery Problem
If you have an old Samsung smartphone lying around in your home, you might want to check on it right away. Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, recently detailed a serious problem with the battery in Galaxy smartphones. They are swelling up to a dangerous level, popping off the phone’s rear panel. The problem occurs on Samsung phones at a disproportionately high rate as compared to other brands.
Android Headlines
Chrome As Used By Google Search and Discover Is Getting A New UI
Chrome instances, when opened up by Google Search and the Google Discover feed, are getting a fresh new UI on Android, following a recent update. That’s based on recent reports, detailing the change as spotted on Pixel devices running the latest beta of the Google app. For clarity, Google...
4 free apps that remove photo backgrounds with little fuss
Now I can change the background and have Lucas lying down on a subway car in any city in the world. Sandra GutierreziOS 16 has this ability built in, but you still have options if you don't have an iPhone.
CNET
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription
Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Android Headlines
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Lets You Take Notes On Its 10-Inch Display
Amazon this morning just announced its latest Kindle, officially called the Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing, and comes with a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi Paperwhite display that lets you annotate notes on whatever you’re reading. You can also use the Kindle Scribe for a number of other things besides taking notes. Like “signing invoices, and staying on top of urgent tasks.”
Android Headlines
Razer Is Making A 5G Gaming Handheld With Verizon And Qualcomm
Razer is fast on the heels of Logitech’s recently unveiled G Cloud gaming handheld with a gaming handheld of its own called the Razer Edge 5G. The world’s premiere gaming and lifestyle brand is partnering with Verizon and Qualcomm to launch the device, providing gamers with a way to play games on the go. Although Razer has yet to give out any details on the Edge 5G handheld, it did reveal the announcement this morning through Verizon, who teased the device during its Mobile World Congress Las Vegas event.
Business Insider
How to create a QR code and direct people to a website, document, or other media
QR codes — or "Quick Response" codes — are square-shaped barcodes that can be scanned by mobile devices. They are used for a variety of applications, from pulling up a restaurant menu to directing people to a podcast. QR codes can also be used in wedding invitations to...
komando.com
These 5 malicious Chrome extensions were installed 1.4 million times — Here’s how to delete them
Browser extensions help with translations, conversions, spellchecking, shopping and blocking popup ads. They allow you to customize your browsing experience and can even change the way websites look (think dark mode). Not all extensions are safe, however. First, you’re giving them access to a lot of information, such as your...
Hidden trackers invade your browser — how to delete them
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number,...
Mozilla blames Google's lock-in practices for Firefox's demise
There used to be a time when Google's Chrome browser had tough competition from Mozilla's Firefox and, to some degree, Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Those two, however, have fizzled out over time as Chrome became the undisputed king of the web space. Now, Mozilla is calling out Google and other companies for anticompetitive practices that have led not only to Firefox's downfall but for limiting user choice as well.
Android Headlines
Pixel Fold May Get Some Love During Google's Pixel 7 Event
Google scheduled its Pixel 7 press event not long ago. That event will take place on October 6, and the Pixel Fold may make an appearance as well, alongside the Pixel 7 series. Don’t expect a full launch, though. The Pixel Fold may actually get some attention during the...
Android Headlines
Netflix Begins Rolling Out Gamertag Feature For Mobile Games
Netflix is finally releasing its gamertag feature so players of its mobile games have a “more personalized experience.” Netflix says its game handles will allow for better social interaction when playing games, and are intended to help players “discover, make friends, and play with each other.”. The...
