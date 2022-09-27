ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Teams Will Let You Attend Multiple Meetings At The Same Time

Video conference platforms make attending meetings extremely convenient, not much can help you against conflicting schedules. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for this problem. The company is working on a feature for Microsoft Teams that will let you attend two meetings at the same time. Microsoft Teams is the company’s...
Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store

Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
Google updates the Play Store to make it easier to find non-phone apps

Among the new features now coming to the Google Play Store phone app is the addition of homepages dedicated to non-phone devices. Google notes that Android users today are in search of apps that can run on their watches, tablets, TVs and even in their cars, which is why it wanted to make those different types of apps more easily found.
September Update Broke Text Messaging On Galaxy S22

The September security update seems to have broken text messaging on Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 phones in the US. Several users have reported that their Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra randomly stop receiving text messages. A restart of the device temporarily solves the problem but it reoccurs sometime later.
Samsung Copies iOS 16 Lockscreen Customization In One UI 5.0

Samsung recently rolled out a new Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update to its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 phones. Among a host of other changes, the latest build added the ability to quickly customize the lockscreen by long-pressing on it. We now have the visuals of the new interface and it appears Samsung took inspiration from Apple’s newly-released iOS 16 in designing the feature.
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Samsung Smartphones Seem To Have A Serious Battery Problem

If you have an old Samsung smartphone lying around in your home, you might want to check on it right away. Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, recently detailed a serious problem with the battery in Galaxy smartphones. They are swelling up to a dangerous level, popping off the phone’s rear panel. The problem occurs on Samsung phones at a disproportionately high rate as compared to other brands.
Chrome As Used By Google Search and Discover Is Getting A New UI

Chrome instances, when opened up by Google Search and the Google Discover feed, are getting a fresh new UI on Android, following a recent update. That’s based on recent reports, detailing the change as spotted on Pixel devices running the latest beta of the Google app. For clarity, Google...
How to Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint Without a Microsoft 365 Subscription

Microsoft 365, the evolution of the old Microsoft Office suite, features a variety of apps that you may need for work, school or your personal life. You can access the full versions of those apps with a subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could become an obstacle to using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Lets You Take Notes On Its 10-Inch Display

Amazon this morning just announced its latest Kindle, officially called the Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle designed for both reading and writing, and comes with a 10.2-inch, 300-ppi Paperwhite display that lets you annotate notes on whatever you’re reading. You can also use the Kindle Scribe for a number of other things besides taking notes. Like “signing invoices, and staying on top of urgent tasks.”
Razer Is Making A 5G Gaming Handheld With Verizon And Qualcomm

Razer is fast on the heels of Logitech’s recently unveiled G Cloud gaming handheld with a gaming handheld of its own called the Razer Edge 5G. The world’s premiere gaming and lifestyle brand is partnering with Verizon and Qualcomm to launch the device, providing gamers with a way to play games on the go. Although Razer has yet to give out any details on the Edge 5G handheld, it did reveal the announcement this morning through Verizon, who teased the device during its Mobile World Congress Las Vegas event.
Mozilla blames Google's lock-in practices for Firefox's demise

There used to be a time when Google's Chrome browser had tough competition from Mozilla's Firefox and, to some degree, Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Those two, however, have fizzled out over time as Chrome became the undisputed king of the web space. Now, Mozilla is calling out Google and other companies for anticompetitive practices that have led not only to Firefox's downfall but for limiting user choice as well.
Pixel Fold May Get Some Love During Google's Pixel 7 Event

Google scheduled its Pixel 7 press event not long ago. That event will take place on October 6, and the Pixel Fold may make an appearance as well, alongside the Pixel 7 series. Don’t expect a full launch, though. The Pixel Fold may actually get some attention during the...
Netflix Begins Rolling Out Gamertag Feature For Mobile Games

Netflix is finally releasing its gamertag feature so players of its mobile games have a “more personalized experience.” Netflix says its game handles will allow for better social interaction when playing games, and are intended to help players “discover, make friends, and play with each other.”. The...
