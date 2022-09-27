How To Unlock Your Huawei Smartphone: Enhance Flexibility, Reduce Costs And Improve Your Resale Value

Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Smartphones Seem To Have A Serious Battery Problem
If you have an old Samsung smartphone lying around in your home, you might want to check on it right away. Popular YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss, aka Arun Maini, recently detailed a serious problem with the battery in Galaxy smartphones. They are swelling up to a dangerous level, popping off the phone’s rear panel. The problem occurs on Samsung phones at a disproportionately high rate as compared to other brands.
thefastmode.com
Zain KSA Deploys Huawei's New 5G RAN Product MetaAAU
Zain KSA in cooperation with Huawei deployed the third-generation 5G RAN product MetaAAU for the 5G carrier aggregation coverage extension. Zain KSA is serving a growing 5G customer base with plans to become a one-stop digital partner and business technology provider in Saudi Arabia. To provide more capacity to 5G users, Zain KSA incorporated an additional 5G carrier, seeking to support more 5G use cases, including cloud computing, IoT, AI, and machine learning solutions while continuing to deliver excellent user experiences. By integrating MetaAAU into its 5G network, Zain KSA will enable more users to benefit from its wide range of services after expanding coverage and capacity and increasing the network speed.
makeuseof.com
AGM H5 Pro: Loudest Smartphone Ever (and It's Rugged)
Rugged phones don't get much tougher than the AGM H5 Pro. But, aside from being just another durable phone, the AGM H5 Pro boasts an incredibly loud 3.5W speaker that can reach 109dB, 8GB of RAM, an infrared night vision camera, and plenty more attractive features. Key Features. MIL-STD-810H certified.
ZDNet
Huawei's Mate 50 Pro with variable aperture camera gets an international launch
Huawei's Mate series of flagship-class smartphones has always been a showcase for handset innovation, and this year's Mate 50 Pro continues that tradition, introducing a 50MP Ultra Aperture camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture. Unveiled in China on September 6, the Mate 50 Pro has now launched on the international market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
PC Magazine
Samsung Debuts Tablet That Can Expand From 13 to 17 Inches
Samsung Display has created a tablet with an expandable display. During an appearance at an Intel Innovation event today, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi called the prototype the world’s first “slideable” tablet. It expands thanks to a rollable OLED panel and can function as a 13-inch display. But with a press of a button on a remote, the tablet will stretch out to a 17-inch device and then contract back to its original 13-inch size.
pocketnow.com
iPhone + Android + Windows = Intel Unison
There seems to be no end in sight to the Techtember madness. After Apple's iPhone 14 launch earlier this month and just before the Google Pixel 7 launch next month, Intel managed to squeeze out time and held its press conference yesterday to unveil its new 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop-class CPUs. At the event, Intel also showcased a new app called Intel Unison, which will make its way to your laptop soon and allow you to use your Android or iOS smartphone together with your Windows device like never before.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings
TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. The economy’s vulnerability to disruptions in the flow of computer chips was revealed during the pandemic, when a shortage helped increase costs and stall the assembly of cars and other products. “The citizens and the people of our countries rely on products without even knowing sometimes how reliant those products are on semiconductor chips,” Harris said during the meeting at the U.S. ambassador’s residence.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leak points to four-cluster CPU architecture led by Cortex-X3 Prime core with 3.2 GHz boost
Rumors indicate that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a four-cluster CPU arrangement that includes a Cortex-X3 Prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz along with two Cortex-A715 and A710 cores each and three Cortex-A510 cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed on the TSMC 4 nm process and is touted to focus on improvements to performance and power efficiency.
Phone Arena
TSMC demanded a 3% price hike to produce 2023's A17 Bionic chip; Apple reportedly said "No"
According to the Chinese language Economic Daily News, the world's leading chip foundry was hoping to institute a price hike for its next tier of cutting-edge chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) is going to start shipping chips made using its 3nm process node later this year. As the process node figures come down, the transistors used to power chips are smaller enabling more of them to fit in a small dense place like the inside of a chip.
1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer
This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 hits $250, Motorola Edge+ $666, more
All of today’s best deals kick off the new workweek by marking down Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 to $250. You can also score an Amazon low on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone at $334 off alongside Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD Cards with 160MB/s speeds on sale from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Android Headlines
Google Improves Multi-Device Experience On The Play Store
Google Play Store has undergone a series of changes to improve its multi-device experience. The goal is to make it easier for Wear OS and Android TV users, as well as car owners, to find the apps. Android is not limited to smartphones anymore, and there are other devices that...
TechRadar
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold
Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Will Let You Attend Multiple Meetings At The Same Time
Video conference platforms make attending meetings extremely convenient, not much can help you against conflicting schedules. Fortunately, Microsoft has a solution for this problem. The company is working on a feature for Microsoft Teams that will let you attend two meetings at the same time. Microsoft Teams is the company’s...
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
Reviews: The Best Budget Smartphones of 2022 Prove That You Don’t Need a Flagship
Table of Contents The Best Cheap Smartphones At a Glance How We Chose the Best Cheap Smartphones Smartphone prices have soared to new levels over the last few years, driven by factors such as competition, demand and innovative technologies. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which, at an already whopping $1,800 and widely regarded one of the best phones, makes you wonder what’ll be the next big feature to push it over the edge. Gone are the days of paying $200 to snag yourself a fancy flagship smartphone with a two-year contract on a carrier of your choice. Instead, today’s...
The Nord Stream pipelines were likely attacked with remotely-detonated explosives, says UK defense source: report
The source said the explosives could have been planted on the pipelines months or years before the attack took place.
Comments / 0