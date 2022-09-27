ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

NEVADA WOMEN'S GOLF - Pack, Gailey wrap record-setting tournament with titles

Nevada Women's Golf wrapped the most successful tournament performance in program history Tuesday, smashing team and individual marks and sweeping the team title and medalist honors at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Victoria Gailey captured her second-career title, carding a final-round 68 to wrap a Nevada 54-hole tournament record...
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

UNR Partnering with Hilinski's Hope For College Football Mental Health Week

The University of Nevada, Reno set to participate in College Football Mental Health Week (Oct. 1-8) alongside 115+ other schools around the country. Organized by Hilinski's Hope – the foundation Kym and Mark Hilinski started in honor of their son Tyler (former Washington State University quarterback) who died by suicide.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
MINDEN, NV
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
Popculture

Bruce Van Dyke Dead: Beloved Radio Personality Was 69

Bruce Van Dyke, the beloved radio personality constant on the Reno radio dial since 1978, has died. Van Dyke passed away on Friday, Sept. 16 at the age of 69, Brett McGinness confirmed in an obituary for The Reno Gazette Journal. According to the outlet, the radio personality passed away following a brief illness, though an exact cause of death was not provided.
RENO, NV
2news.com

2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden

The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 28, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. - Former President Trump may well be returning to Minden-Tahoe Airport the weekend of Oct. 8. Plans are tentative right now, I’m told, but details and confirmation should be forthcoming in the near future. There’s a report of a rollover crash on Muller Lane just east of...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Christine 'Chris' Garvey

EDUCATION: Associates degree in Applied Sciences- Dental Hygiene College of So. NV, Certified Public Official certification from UNR Extended Studies. WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: As a School Board Trustee for the Clark County School Dist., the th largest school district in the nation, I was elected to represent over 200,000 constituents and in over 12 years I was able to develop the skill set that will allow me to perform the duties of Mayor. As a Board member my duties ranged from policy development to fiscal oversight of a $4.1 billion capital improvement program and a $2.3 billion annual operating budget that provided services in the following areas: classroom instruction, transportation, food service, school police, contract negotiations, social services, communications, HR recruitment, grounds and building maintenance, as well as magnet school program development in collaboration with the business community to address workforce future needs and more. I also have work experience in private and public healthcare, mental health & disabilities, and real estate.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ground breaks on new Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Keystone Commons

A Tennessee based company broke ground Monday on the 10,000 square-foot lot near Keystone Avenue in Reno. This will be the chain's third location in Nevada on West Fifth Street in the Keystone Commons. The restaurant will open next spring, 2023, and they plan on hiring about 200 full and...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
SPARKS, NV

