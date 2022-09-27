Read full article on original website
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
Pakistan's FM to Taliban: 'Not Wise to Fight With Women of Your Country'
Pakistani top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said "this is not an issue for the West," but "for the Islamic world and Muslim women across the Islamic world."
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Gunman kills Chinese-Pakistani national in Karachi, wounds 2
Pakistani police say a gunman posing as a dental patient shot and killed a dual national Chinese-Pakistani man working at a dental clinic in the southern port city of Karachi before fleeing the scene
Exclusive-Turkey sells battle-tested drones to UAE as regional rivals mend ties - sources
ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Baykar has delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more, two Turkish sources said, as a diplomatic detente between the former regional rivals expands into military contracts.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
Pakistan’s New Finance Minister Wants to Take Country Out of ‘Economic Rut’
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal...
EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win.
The U.S. Wants To Help Bolster Brazil's Democracy. It Has No Ambassador There.
As Brazil's right-wing president continues his Trump-like efforts to undermine the country's electoral system, the U.S. is missing a crucial diplomatic presence.
Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis
ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods. Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he...
