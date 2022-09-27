ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British India#New Delhi#Us State Department#Reuters#State#Pakistani#U S State Department#Muslim#Himalayan
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
New Delhi, IN
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
ASIA
960 The Ref

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods. Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy