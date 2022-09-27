Read full article on original website
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
The Fed can save the stock market if a recession hits. Experts explain how far the central bank will go with rate hikes – and when it could reverse course.
Everything from mortgage rates to credit-card payments are now more expensive after the Fed made its third 75-basis-point hike in a row Wednesday, confirming that 0.75 is indeed the new 0.25, which was once the standard increment. I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from New York. Markets whipsawed yesterday afternoon...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation fight may cause a recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the...
There could be more pain ahead for the UK economy and the pound if the Bank of England wavers on raising interest rates, top economist Paul Krugman says
The Bank of England risks a policy misstep in its response to the new UK budget, according to Paul Krugman. That's because the bank has failed to act appropriately in the past, resulting in runaway inflation and two currency crises. Failure to tighten now could mean more pain for the...
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
Stocks may rally if global central banks ease up on rate hikes, but inflation could rebound and spark more volatility, Charles Schwab says
There are good, bad, and ugly outcomes for the stock market as inflation continues to weigh, Charles Schwab warned. Though inflation is coming down, it could easily rebound if central banks begin cutting too soon. "This whipsawing pattern may support a continued environment of volatility and wide market swings as...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Oil little changed as markets debate fed hikes and supply woes
HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady in volatile trading on Monday, as traders balanced worries about tight supplies with fears that global demand could slow due to a strong U.S. dollar and possible large increases to interest rates.
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
Inflation expectations still anchored even though price hike longer: Centeno
LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations are anchored to the European Central Bank's medium-term target even though consumer price rises will be steeper and longer than originally thought, European Central Bank governing council member Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Bank of England raises rates but avoids bolder hike like Fed
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised its key interest rate Thursday by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years, but despite facing inflation that outpaces other major economies, it avoided more aggressive hikes made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. It...
Pound Collapse Puts Dollar Parity, Emergency Bank of England Rate Hikes in Focus
The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar in overnight trading Monday, prompting increased speculation of an emergency rate hike from the Bank of England over the coming days. Sterling was marked as much as 5% lower against the greenback, at an historic low of 1.0325...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks rallied Wednesday on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 2% for its...
