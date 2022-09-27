ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Fed can save the stock market if a recession hits. Experts explain how far the central bank will go with rate hikes – and when it could reverse course.

Everything from mortgage rates to credit-card payments are now more expensive after the Fed made its third 75-basis-point hike in a row Wednesday, confirming that 0.75 is indeed the new 0.25, which was once the standard increment. I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from New York. Markets whipsawed yesterday afternoon...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#Prague#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Central European#The Czech National Bank#The U S Federal Reserve
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy