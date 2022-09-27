Read full article on original website
Packers announce roster move
The Green Bay Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine (bal-en-tine) to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Ballentine (5-11, 196), a fourth-year player, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round (No. 180 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University in Kansas. He has played for the Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021), appearing in 32 games with four starts. For his career, Ballentine has recorded 35 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, a QB hit and 11 special teams tackles. He has also returned 35 kickoffs for 855 yards (24.4 avg.) with a long of 66 yards. In 2022, Ballentine spent the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad
New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice
Injuries are starting to pop up for the Vikings, who are now three weeks into a season that began with great health. Star running back Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder during Sunday's victory over the Lions, and it's unclear if he'll play against the Saints in London. Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is also banged up after hurting his knee in the game.
Ian Rapoport gives gut-wrenching update on Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost the game to the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion but, according to head coach Dan Campbell, they may gave also lost S Tracy Walker to a serious injury. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said it does not look...
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Is it Jamaal Williams time in Detroit?
A shoulder injury to starter D’Andre Swift could shelve him for now and make room for more carries for Williams.
Todd McShay Names His Top 3 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects
It's never too early to start discussing some draft-eligible players for the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay gave his top three quarterbacks in next year's class on Tuesday afternoon, plus some quarterbacks that have stock rising. "The clear-cut top-3 QBs in the 2023 class are CJ...
Chargers place Joey Bosa on injured reserve with torn groin
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa was seeing signs of progress with the Los Angeles Chargers defense early in the season. If the group is going to continue to make improvements, it will be without him for a while. Bosa was placed on injured reserve with a torn groin on Wednesday. He suffered the injury during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The outside linebacker will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season.
Detroit Lions release depth chart for matchup vs. Seahawks
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. As we speak, the Lions are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Seahawks after it was announced that RB D’Andre Swift could miss the game and S Tracy Walker is out for the season after injuring his Achilles.
Ohio State football prospects in latest Pro Football Network mock NFL draft
Our friends at the Pro Football Network do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.
Green Bay gets financial support for NFL Draft host city bid
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. The draft could bring $6 million to the local economy.
Zach Wilson Will Start For Jets in Week 4 Against Steelers
Wilson's sophomore season with New York will officially begin on Sunday in Pittsburgh
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad
Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II embraces challenge of facing NFL's top wide receivers
Patrick Surtain II is good, but the NFL didn’t know he was this good. On Sunday, Surtain recorded one of the best performances by a cornerback in recent memory. The 49ers targeted him six times. He allowed zero receptions. According to Amazon Next Gen Stats, this tied for the most targets without a reception since 2021.
Matt Eberflus defends Lucas Patrick passing Teven Jenkins on Bears depth chart
Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick appears to have made a good impression on Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Patrick, who started over Teven Jenkins at right guard in Chicago’s 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, has seen his playing time increase the last two games despite sharing a 50-50 split with Jenkins in Week 1.
Raiders News: 10 Free Agent Targets Dave Ziegler Should Target Now
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue stumbling through the 2022 NFL regular season, there are glaring holes within the roster. While part of the blame with regard to their 0-3 starts falls on coaching, the team itself is lacking at some critical positions. At some point, you’d think general manager Dave Ziegler would make a significant move, other than just adding practice squad-level players. With that being said, not all is lost. There are still free agents available that can help right now.
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies’ loss to the Cubs in Chicago moved the Brewers within a half-game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play. “It’s big,” Woodruff said. “We just need to keep handling our business and winning games. We’re aware of what’s going on, we’re just trying to continue playing good baseball.” Woodruff (13-4) was only at 98 pitches when Matt Bush took over to start the seventh. The move backfired immediately when Andrew Knizner led off the inning with his second homer in two days to make it a 2-1 game.
