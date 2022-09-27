ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

wtaq.com

On Board The Stem Buss

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some kids in Oshkosh are learning outside the classroom. A shuttle bus arrived to Shapiro STEM Academy Monday. The mobile classroom taught fourth and fifth graders about science, technology, engineering, and math. There was a robotic arm. Plus, students learned about gravity and constellations. “It’s...
OSHKOSH, WI
1440 WROK

2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue

Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Illinois State
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Education
City
Lawrence, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Lawrence, WI
Education
WNCY

Pay No Attention To That Text From The Mayor

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-27-22 fdl school district budget

A preliminary Fond du Lac School District budget includes more than $4 million in federal stimulus money to balance the budget. The Fond du Lac School Board got an overview of the 2023 budget at their meeting Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says without federal stimulus money the District would have to cut $4.1 million out of the budget. Dr. Fleig the District is using it’s fund balance to pay for a $5.3 million artificial turf football stadium at the high school. He says the budget includes a $141,000 increase in the tax levy to expand after-school programming at Pier and Roberts Elementary schools. The school board will vote on the preliminary budget at their October 10 meeeting, with final budget adoption at the October 24 meeting.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How are Wisconsin voters being fooled?

STEVENS POINT – The older I get, the less I know. Maybe it’s the wisdom of age telling me I wasn’t nearly as smart as I thought. Be that as it may, as the son of working-class parents and grandparents, I can’t for the life of my old bones understand why folks of modest means vote the way they do in elections today. Wisconsin has two men of modest means, incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at the top of their ticket. Their opponents, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Sen. Ron Johnson, are men of great wealth, neither of whom built the fortunes they guard. Who knows, with recent revelations about Donald Trump’s wealth, or lack thereof, they may even be richer than the man they bow before.
WISCONSIN STATE
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

MPU and Other Wisconsin Utilities Called to Action in Florda

Electric line crews from Manitowoc Public Utilities and 21 other Wisconsin communities will respond to mutual aid for utilities in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today and dozens of lineworkers from municipally-owned utilities across the Badger State will answer the call. The Wisconsin crews, including those...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
seehafernews.com

Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries

Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Farmers for Sustainable Food releases first progress report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Farmers for Sustainable Food, a collaborative, industry-supported effort to promote and support farmer-led solutions to environmental challenges, released its first annual progress report today. The nonprofit organization of food system partners grew to 40 members in 2021, up 14 from 2020. Through partnerships with six...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Violence Against Women Study Has A Lesson For Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new study places Wisconsin as 8th in the nation for the rates where women are killed by men. Wisconsin ranks number 8 in the country for rates of women murdered by men according to a new study by the Violence Policy Center. Kristen Rand...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE

