Brown County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

50-50 Factory Outlet store in Fond du Lac closing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - After bringing joy to shoppers in Fond du Lac for three-plus decades, a popular party supply store is set to close. The 50-50 outlet store, with four locations across the state, is going out of business. 50-50 has been in business for nearly 40...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
MANITOWOC, WI
Brown County, WI
Green Bay, WI
Brown County, WI
Winnebago, WI
Wisconsin Society
UPMATTERS

Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
MENOMINEE, MI
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In

ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
ORLANDO, FL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
GREEN BAY, WI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’

Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Conservation Lesson Takes Kids Outside

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An annual event is immersing area students into the world of conservation. The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department hosted the 56th Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton Tuesday. Classes were taken outdoors as more than 500 area fifth and sixth-grade students learned...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Seth’s Coffee expands to third location in the Fox Valley

(WFRV) – Your morning is about to get a lot easier because a local coffee shop is expanding!. Seth Lenz visited Local 5 Live with details on the newest location for Seth’s Coffee, plus a look at some of the delicious food options available in addition to coffee.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Sustainability focus includes methane reduction, no-till and cover crops

Deer Run Dairy in Kewaunee County takes a holistic approach to sustainability focusing on no-till, cover crops, methane reduction and more. Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talks with Duane Ducat, owner of Deer Run Dairy, and Lauren Brey, managing director of Farmers for Sustainable Food about Deer Run Dairy being recognized as one of four Outstanding Dairy Farms with a U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award. The farm was specifically highlighted for its involvement and progress in a three-year sustainability project and eye-opening experiences on the dairy. Thank you to The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin for sponsoring this episode.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

