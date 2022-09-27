ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by...
FOREIGN POLICY
WRAL News

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
WRAL News

US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
WYOMING STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Letter to the Editor: Judge candidate endorsed

Pscholka-Gartner supported for judgeship Let me tell you why I'm excited to vote for Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations judge for Richland County. Kirsten has served the Domestic Relations Court for 11 years, acting as chief magistrate for the last three years. She thoroughly understands the court's daily operations, as well as what improvements...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WRAL News

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WRAL News

US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by

WASHINGTON — The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL News

GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

RALEIGH, N.C. — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy