DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state.
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by...
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a...
Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling...
Tillis endorses Hines, police group backs Nickel in competitive Triangle congressional race
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is throwing his support behind a Republican political newcomer, seeking to bolster Bo Hines’ bid in what is expected to be the closest congressional race in the state this year. A political action committee affiliated with Tillis recently gave...
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, MONT. — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
Letter to the Editor: Judge candidate endorsed
Pscholka-Gartner supported for judgeship Let me tell you why I'm excited to vote for Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations judge for Richland County. Kirsten has served the Domestic Relations Court for 11 years, acting as chief magistrate for the last three years. She thoroughly understands the court's daily operations, as well as what improvements...
U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
WASHINGTON — The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.
Pay bumps coming for more farmworkers, long denied overtime
STUYVESANT, N.Y. — Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. Federal law exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage when they work more than 40 hours in a week. New York is now joining several...
GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion
RALEIGH, N.C. — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions...
