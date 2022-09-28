ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, FLA. — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm that killed...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, FLA. — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier...
In Ian's wake, worried families crowdsource rescue efforts

Many people whose loved ones stayed behind in the pathway of Hurricane Ian are crowdsourcing rescue efforts as they grapple with the helplessness of waiting and not knowing. In TikTok videos and Facebook posts, families are sharing their desperate pleas and strangers are answering their calls, even as local officials urge people to use official channels for help.
Ian's aftermath: Less than 1% remain without power in Wake County as cleanup continues; At least 4 dead in NC

Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at one point. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the winter storm in January was the last time we saw that large of a power outage.
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
