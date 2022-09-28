Read full article on original website
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian charged toward the western coast of Florida this week, the warnings from forecasters were growing more urgent. Life-threatening storm surge threatened to deluge the region from Tampa all the way to Fort Myers. But while officials along much of that coastline responded...
SANIBEL ISLAND, FLA. — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm that killed...
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The...
PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters rose...
NORTH PORT, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning...
PINE ISLAND, FLA. — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier...
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
LOS ANGELES — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check...
Many people whose loved ones stayed behind in the pathway of Hurricane Ian are crowdsourcing rescue efforts as they grapple with the helplessness of waiting and not knowing. In TikTok videos and Facebook posts, families are sharing their desperate pleas and strangers are answering their calls, even as local officials urge people to use official channels for help.
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at one point. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the winter storm in January was the last time we saw that large of a power outage.
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California...
In addition to the thousands of people dealing with power outages, the strong winds and rain uprooted many trees in our area. Here are some of the things to consider if your home has had storm damage:. Contact your insurance company. Take photos of the damage. Tarp the areas of...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion rights groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling...
