Read full article on original website
Related
Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk
A policeman has praised the “heroes in their own right” who have given him food and a bed to sleep in during a 263-mile walk from Cornwall to London with no money.Tom Harrison from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, has raised more than £4,000 for the British Red Cross Society’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal by walking across the country – a Ukrainian flag attached to his rucksack flying behind him – and knocking on the doors of over 100 houses asking for food or a place to stay.The 46-year-old Metropolitan Police officer set off from Land’s End on September 12 and will arrive at...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
Riseley artist, 11, 'overwhelmed' with house drawing requests
An 11-year-old artist said she was left "overwhelmed" when commissions to draw people's homes came rushing in. Alice, from Riseley, Bedfordshire, captured her own home and after being encouraged by her parents offered to paint others in her village for £1. She said getting 60 orders had been "joyful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Archie Battersbee funeral: Grieving family to lay 12 year-old to rest after losing legal fight
Grieving relatives are preparing for the funeral of Archie Battersbee on Tuesday, who died following a legal battle over his life support treatment.The 12-year-old’s parents fought to keep him on life support after he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Essex in April.But he died at 12pm on Saturday 6 August after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing treatment.Archie’s funeral is due to take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, at noon.His family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.A spokesman for the centre said Reverend Paul Mackay will oversee...
U.K.・
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
New children's palliative care service for the East launched
A new palliative care service for babies, children and young people in the East of England has opened. It is based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The end-of-life service, run by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (CUH), is a partnership with several hospices in the region. Amanda Cahn from CUH...
BBC
Sheffield: Travel changes 'hard work' for blind people
Visually impaired people in South Yorkshire say changes to a city centre to allow more journeys on foot or by bicycle are putting them at risk. Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind (SRSB) said the scheme in Sheffield included paths shared by bikes and pedestrians. Robert McCann, who is severely...
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC
Crash victim's family donate defibrillators to all road policing units
The parents of a 16-year-old cyclist who was killed in a car crash have donated a further 56 defibrillators to all Scottish road policing units. Keiran McKandie, from Elgin, died at the scene of the smash on the B9010 Forres to Kellas Road in 2016. Police officers who were first...
Mother reveals how her daughter, 3, lost her eye to a rare cancer after she spotted a 'white glow' in one of her pupils that turned out to be a tumour
A mother who thought her little girl had ice in her eye after a snowball fight has revealed how it turned out to be a rare cancer - which claimed her daughter's eye. Gina Hickson, 29, from Westgate-on-sea, Kent, thought an unusual white glow in her daughter Darcey-Rose's left pupil was down to her getting ice in it - but when the cloudiness didn't go, she assumed the three-year-old might need glasses.
NME
Uncle Jack Charles to receive state funeral in Victoria next month
The Victorian government has confirmed that revered Aboriginal Elder, actor and activist Uncle Jack Charles will be farewelled with a state funeral next month. Charles died at the age of 79 earlier this month while surrounded by family and loved ones at Royal Melbourne Hospital. The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man was admitted to the hospital on September 13 after suffering a stroke.
Sarah Harding: Connor Brothers original canvas to be auctioned for cancer charity
An original print of Sarah Harding will be sold at auction to raise money for groundbreaking research into cancer.The Girls Aloud star died of breast cancer in September last year at the age of 39.Donated by The Connor Brothers and the Maddox Gallery, the artwork is an oil painted canvas of Harding accompanied by the words: “The Darkest Nights Produce the Brightest Stars.”The Connor Brothers, aka James Golding and Mike Snelle, are a renowned art duo who’ve exhibited work alongside Banksy and Damian Hirst.The print will be auctioned at the The Primrose Ball – named after Harding’s favourite flower...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent painter documents Queen's funeral
A painter said he "just had to document" the Queen's lying-in-state and funeral procession. Rob Pointon, from Stoke-on-Trent, was granted special access to paint scenes during the period of mourning. For the state funeral procession, he stood overnight on Whitehall to get a good pitch and spent three days painting...
BBC
Dundee killer set fire to home to 'burn old life'
A convicted killer who put her neighbours' lives in danger by setting fire to her home has been ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. Dundee Sheriff Court heard Victoria Kydd set fire to the flat in a bid to "burn her old life". She admitted culpably and...
Cardiac arrest survivor urges people to learn CPR this World Heart Day
A woman saved by a stranger after suffering a cardiac arrest at the gym has urged everyone to arm themselves with the crucial skill of CPR.Marking World Heart Day and just ahead of the London Marathon, people are being encouraged to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation so they can use it in an emergency if needed.The British Heart Foundation (BHF), which is the 2022 official marathon charity, has suggested all those with a place in Sunday’s event, as well as staff, volunteers and contractors try its free, first-of-a-kind online training tool – RevivR.The charity said thousands of people involved in this year’s...
BBC
Ron's house: Minotaur head and lion discovered in rented Birkenhead flat
Ron Gittins lived in Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula in England. A curious and colourful character, he was both well-known but also a total mystery to friends, neighbours and even family. It was only after he died in 2019, and relatives were asked to clear his rented home that the...
PETS・
Comments / 0