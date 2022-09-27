Read full article on original website
Man City vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Manchester City will look to keep the pressure on their title rivals today (Sunday 2 October), while Manchester United aim to narrow the gap to those same clubs at the expense of their rivals.Pep Guardiola’s City came into this gameweek in second place in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal by a single point, while Erik ten Hag’s United entered this round of games in fifth spot after an upturn in form in recent weeks.Those improved results have seen United get past a concerning start to the season, but this afternoon’s Manchester derby will see how their level compares to that...
BBC
Dundee Utd 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints triumph in Tayside derby as Fox takes permanent charge at United
St Johnstone triumphed in the Tayside derby as Liam Fox's first match as permanent Dundee United manager ended in a narrow Scottish Premiership defeat. The Perth side dominated the first half, with Stevie May netting a one-on-one to silence Tannadice and Melker Hallberg also finding the corner. Tony Watt's late...
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
BBC
David Goodwillie: Rapist released from Raith Rovers contract
David Goodwillie has been released from his contract at Raith Rovers eight months after his controversial signing. The 33-year-old former Scotland striker, who was ruled to be a rapist in a 2017 civil case, never played a game following an angry backlash to his arrival at Stark's Park. Rovers agreed...
