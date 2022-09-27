ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jordan Lyles
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy