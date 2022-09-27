ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest

The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James is ‘not from this planet’: Lakers coach Darvin Ham blown away by his new superstar

After being hired as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers early in the summer, it now feels like Darvin Ham has been at the helm for quite some time now. The fact of the matter is, however, that it was only recently that he got his first taste of action with his team as the new top shot-caller. This was also the first time Ham encountered LeBron James on his team, and his reaction to the same was naturally overwhelming.
Yardbarker

LeBron James, Year 20: Legacy, scoring mark on Lakers' minds

LeBron James weighed his options, peeked ahead and plotted a future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James signed a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million and is set to turn 38 in December, with redemption and legacy on his mind. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in...
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Yardbarker

Report: Celtics, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Heat showing interest in Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder’s new NBA home will likely be well east of Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday on the latest efforts by the Suns to trade the veteran forward Crowder. Charania specifically named four contending teams (the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat) as potential landing spots for Crowder.
Hoops Rumors

Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
