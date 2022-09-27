Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Kobe Bryant shocked the Olympic team by leveling his Lakers teammate on the first play of a game
Kobe Bryant was determined to set the tone for Team USA at the 2008 Olympics, so he blew up his Lakers teammate Pau Gasol's screen in a game against Spain.
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
LeBron James is ‘not from this planet’: Lakers coach Darvin Ham blown away by his new superstar
After being hired as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers early in the summer, it now feels like Darvin Ham has been at the helm for quite some time now. The fact of the matter is, however, that it was only recently that he got his first taste of action with his team as the new top shot-caller. This was also the first time Ham encountered LeBron James on his team, and his reaction to the same was naturally overwhelming.
LeBron James, Year 20: Legacy, scoring mark on Lakers' minds
LeBron James weighed his options, peeked ahead and plotted a future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James signed a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million and is set to turn 38 in December, with redemption and legacy on his mind. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in...
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared
One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season. While...
Luka Doncic's Mavs Need 'Jrue Holiday Type Trade' Soon?
The Milwaukee Bucks emerged as NBA champions after trading for Jrue Holiday. Can the Dallas Mavericks pull off a similar move?
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Report: Celtics, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Heat showing interest in Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder’s new NBA home will likely be well east of Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday on the latest efforts by the Suns to trade the veteran forward Crowder. Charania specifically named four contending teams (the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat) as potential landing spots for Crowder.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Did Dodgers just reverse course on Tony Gonsolin with injury update?
On Sunday, when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Tony Gonsolin’s progress in the right-hander’s return from a forearm strain, he said it was encouraging. However, Roberts then added Gonsolin would only be able to be stretched out to four innings if all went as planned.
Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
Willie Green: Zion Williamson "Dominated" Pelicans Practice
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson looked amazing while "dominating" the team's practice sessions.
