Read full article on original website
Related
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
What floating poop could tell you about your health — from diet to diseases, according to gastroenterologists
If you notice that your stool always floats in the toilet, it could be a sign that your body isn't properly digesting nutrients.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
msn.com
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to Age Well? Add a Spoon of This to Your Daily Diet
Growing old is a privilege, but how you treat your body throughout your life can influence how you feel in your golden years. Leading a healthy lifestyle plays a big part in aging gracefully, and that includes filling your diet with nutrient-dense foods. Some factors are out of our control,...
This Is The Healthiest Milk To Add To Your Coffee If You Want To Lose Weight, According To Dietitians
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
MedicalXpress
Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss
A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes remission is possible even in people with lower body weight, supporting idea of 'personal fat threshold'
Everyone has a "personal fat threshold," which if exceeded, will allow type 2 diabetes (T2D) to develop, even if they are of a lower body weight, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), will hear. The most common form...
NIH Director's Blog
Prenatal steroid treatment may improve survival, reduce complications for extremely preterm infants
Steroid treatment before birth appears to improve survival and reduce complications among extremely preterm infants, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Antenatal steroid therapy, given to women at risk of preterm delivery, causes the fetal lungs to mature and has been shown to improve survival and reduce complications among infants born from 24 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. However, previous studies of the treatment for infants born between the 22nd and 23rd week — those at greatest risk for death and disability — were inconclusive.
3 Fat-Blasting Ingredients To Add To Your Smoothie, According To Dietitians
A smoothie can serve as everything from the perfect breakfast to the healthiest on-the-go meal to a filling, energizing pick-me-up whenever you need it. If your goal is to find smoothie ingredients that can encourage healthy weight loss while also nourishing your body, look no further. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for suggestions. Read on for tips and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
MedicalXpress
Weight loss beneficial for individuals with obesity, but not for the lean
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is published September 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
Medical News Today
Weight loss injection could help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by 60%
New research demonstrates that the diabetes drug semaglutide is also effective for weight loss and may help prevent people from developing type 2 diabetes. When some research participants were switched to placebo during the trial, their weight increased, and so did their diabetes risk. Researchers assessed the participants’ risk of...
MedicalXpress
Low-carb vegan diet shows similar health benefits to vegetarian diet, study shows
A low-carb vegan diet has the same health effects as a vegetarian diet, but at a much lower cost to the environment, according to new research from St. Michael's Hospital. The study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that a low-carbohydrate vegan diet had a significantly lower potential carbon emission value than its high-carbohydrate vegetarian counterpart. Furthermore, the researchers found that the lower the potential carbon emission value of the diet, the larger the reduction in blood cholesterol.
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
Dietitians Agree: These Are The 2 Pantry Snacks You Should Stop Eating ASAP–They Cause Gas And Bloating!
When mid-day snack cravings kick in, the first place many of us turn to is the pantry. Our pantries are typically home to all sorts of salty and sweet treats that we love to munch on—but unfortunately, those snacks tend to be highly processed, meaning they can take a serious toll on our overall health, including our gut. In fact, there are a few options experts say you should steer clear of if you want to avoid issues like gas and bloating.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Healthline
Do GLP-1 Agonists Work for Weight Loss? An Evidence-Based Review
Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication. One popular medication that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved is semaglutide,...
healio.com
Low, high carbohydrate diets in pregnant women raise risk for infant allergic diseases
Infants of pregnant women following low and high carbohydrate diets had an elevated risk for allergic diseases. Replacing 5% of energy from carbohydrate for protein or fat in a diet high in carbohydrates led to a lower risk for IgE-mediated allergic diseases. Replacing 5% of energy from fat for carbohydrates...
Comments / 0