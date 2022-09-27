ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

WEATHER 9-28,2021 Fire Danger

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 255 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph will bring marginal fire danger conditions to the mid state today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Low relative humidity and wind speeds around 10 mph on Wednesday will continue the marginal fire danger risk across the mid state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall – Here’s the Latest

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has beeHurrn issued, reports National Weather Service. Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian:. UPDATE: Sept 28 5:11pm. Hurricane Ian made landfall just north of Naples and the Fort Myers...
FLORIDA STATE
Rutherford Source

WEEKEND WEATHER 9-23-25,2022 A Touch Of Fall

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

What We Know About Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued, reports National Weather Service. Ian is expected to cause catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula starting later Wednesday, reports National Hurricane Center. The...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Northwest#North Northwest
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Rutherford Source

Secretary of State Warns of New Scam Targeting Tennesseans

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennesseans about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them. “Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and I were recently made aware of a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy