Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
wearegreenbay.com
Manufacturing Madness: Top 16 coolest things made in Wisconsin announced
(WFRV) – The top 16 products that are moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest were announced on Wednesday. Sixteen Wisconsin-made products will move on to ‘Manufacturing Madness,’ in a head-to-head tournament-style bracket. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
wtaq.com
Know Before You Throw
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new app is taking some of the guesswork out of recycling. Brown county Resource Recovery, along with its Tri-County Recycling partners, Outagamie and Winnebago counties, teamed up with an app to make recycling and waste disposal easier. The app BetterBin allow users to...
cw14online.com
VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake
TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Family Hunkers Down As Hurricane Ian Rolls In
ORLANDO, FLA (WTAQ) – A Howard family is getting an upclose look at Hurricane Ian. Jerome Allen, his wife and two children, planned a family getaway to Orlando, Florida a year ago. After flying in last Saturday they’ve had a couple of days to visit the theme parks. But...
wtaq.com
Conservation Lesson Takes Kids Outside
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An annual event is immersing area students into the world of conservation. The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department hosted the 56th Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton Tuesday. Classes were taken outdoors as more than 500 area fifth and sixth-grade students learned...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: First round of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry. Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students will still discuss controversial issues in the classroom but without teachers offering their personal viewpoint. Local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
NBC26
Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site
NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum submarine to be restored with $500k grant
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is receiving a $500,000 grant for the dry docking of one of its most popular submarines. Museum staff says the dry docking of the submarine will allow future generations to enjoy the vessel. “Cobia‘s been here just over 50 years. She...
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
WISN
Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
wtaq.com
Gas Prices Spike, Even as Cold Sets In… What Gives?
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas Prices typically fall with the temperature, but even as we enter the fall season, gas prices in Northeast Wisconsin have actually spiked in the last few days. AAA Wisconsin’s Nick Jarmusz says part of it can be attributed to refinery issues impacting the...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Comments / 0