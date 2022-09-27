Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested
Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Michael Saida, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno
A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Rosemead; Two Injured
A fire damaged a house in Rosemead Wednesday and left two people injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 9600 block of Lorica Street at 11:14 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics treated two people...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos Area
A person was killed Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area, authorities said. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Search Continues for Mountain Lion that Attacked Boy in Santa Clarita Park
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita remained closed Wednesday while a search continued for an “aggressive” mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy. The boy suffered only minor injuries in the Monday attack, authorities said. According to the county Department of Parks...
LAPD arrests man suspected in 68 armed robberies; dubbed the ‘Blue Cloth Bandit’
A man believed to be responsible for 68 armed robberies in Los Angeles County dating back to October of last year has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. The robber was dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” because he would use a blue cloth to cover the gun brandished in robberies at gas stations, 7-Elevens and Walmarts, […]
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pomona; Motorist Sought
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the motorist, authorities said Wednesday. The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The victim, described only as...
mynewsla.com
`Blue Cloth Bandit’ Arrested in Series of More than Five Dozen Armed Robberies
A man dubbed the “Blue Cloth Bandit” for his alleged habit of using a cloth to cover a handgun during a string of more than five dozen robberies over a span of nearly two years was in custody Wednesday, police said. Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie, 29, of Quartz Hill...
Woman found fatally shot inside car that crashed into hydrant outside South LA fire station
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Shooting Rifle in Public in Redondo Beach
A man suspected of shooting a rifle into the air in Redondo Beach was arrested Tuesday evening. Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department were called at approximately 6:47 p.m. to the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Blossom Lane regarding reports of a person firing shots with a rifle, said Lt. Michael Martinez.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally struck by vehicle in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
Minor among 2 arrested in slaying of rapper PnB Rock; 3rd suspect sought
Police made two arrests Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 12 slaying of rapper PnB Rock and were still searching for a third suspect Wednesday morning. A male under the age of 18 was arrested in Lawndale on suspicion of murder and Shauntel Trone, 32, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder in Gardena, […]
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
