San Francisco, CA

oaklandside.org

Oakland residents cheer new catalytic converter law, but some worry it won’t end thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws this week that will make it harder for people to sell stolen catalytic converters, crucial pieces of vehicle exhaust systems that reduce pollution. SB 1087 and AB 1740 will require recycling centers to maintain databases of all catalytic converter parts, including who they’re purchasing converters from, and make it illegal to buy converters from unauthorized parties. Starting January 1, 2023, when the laws go into effect, only car owners, dealers, and disassemblers will be able to sell them.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amtrak’s Oakland to LA train is slower than in the 1930s, but it's just as beautiful

SAN JOSE, Calif. — When Will Jones hops on his favorite form of travel – a long-distance Amtrak train – it’s not for speed or convenience. In a world obsessed with hyperconnectivity, he spends days at a time confined to a massive metal tube that is often beset by delays, lacks WiFi, and is one of the 21st century’s slowest forms of motorized travel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's when, where Valencia Street closes to S.F. cars this fall

Portions of one of San Francisco's most vibrant streets will close to cars every other weekend beginning next month. The Valencia Street Art Corridor returns on Oct. 8, closing two blocks between 16th and 21st streets between 2-7 p.m. every other Saturday until December. Featuring live music, local artists and food from nearby bars and restaurants, the Valencia Street Art Corridor will run between the following blocks on the following days: ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Report raises questions about integrating Bay Area public transit

Bay Area transit agencies are making slow but steady progress toward a seamless system that puts users first. That’s according to a recent report—authored by Seamless Bay Area, SPUR, Bay Area Council, TransForm, Silicon Valley Leadership Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley—that examines factors like cost and accessibility for transit agencies including VTA, BART and Caltrain.... The post Report raises questions about integrating Bay Area public transit appeared first on San José Spotlight.
TRAFFIC
oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in September

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Caltrain plan to rebuild San Francisquito Bridge may upend Palo Alto's rail priorities

For more than a century, the San Francisquito Bridge has supported freight and passenger trains crossing the border between Palo Alto and Menlo Park. Located just north of the Palo Alto Avenue rail crossing, the 104-foot steel-truss span stands at a uniquely sensitive spot, close to both the San Francisquito Creek and the city’s iconic namesake redwood, El Palo Alto. But while it continues to hold up reasonably well, Caltrain has determined that it is nearing the end of its lifespan. Last week, the agency informed city officials that it is planning to begin work on replacing the bridge in about two years.
PALO ALTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Secretary Pete Buttigieg previews the future at Concord’s GoMentum Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 27, 2022) — The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and its partners welcomed several of the nation’s highest-ranking transportation officials earlier this month. Visitors included U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and outgoing National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Administrator Dr. Steven Cliff. The pair took...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfpublicpress.org

Would Tax on Vacant Homes Be Enough to Push Owners to Lease Empty SF Units?

Designed to combat San Francisco’s long-standing housing shortage, an empty homes tax on the November ballot, Proposition M, would apply to multi-unit residential buildings with prolonged vacancies. Voters will decide the fate of the measure that has garnered support and criticism for its exemptions and low tax amount. While...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA

