Juneau, AK

The Associated Press

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase

The overall tone of the report suggests that state funds appropriated by the legislature for AIDEA would have been better served in the state’s permanent fund. DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader. Updated: 6 hours ago. DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Removing debris from Juneau landslide could take days, city says

People who left Gastineau Avenue after Monday’s landslide can return home, the City and Borough of Juneau said in an information release Tuesday afternoon. But they’re asking everyone else to stay away for now. Tom Mattice, Juneau’s emergency programs manager, said one home was completely destroyed by the...
JUNEAU, AK
Juneau, AK
Juneau, AK
kinyradio.com

GoFundMe page set up to assist man who lost house in landslide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Following the landslide on Gastineau Avenue which displaced many residents, the community is coming together to support one homeowner, Jin Mitchem, whose house was essentially totaled. In less than a day more than 370 people have donated towards a GoFundMe to help Jin recover from the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

JPD: Investigation ongoing into Brotherhood Bridge Trail death

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities have said that the investigation into the death of a 55-year-old Juneau woman is ongoing and that they have received many tips in the case. According to Juneau Police, preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, Faith Rogers, was on a walk with three dogs on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, when she was killed last Wednesday afternoon.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

No injuries after landslide knocks power in Juneau neighborhood

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island. The public has been asked to not come within a block of the slide area to ensure safety. The landslide, which struck around 6:20 p.m. Monday, damaged two homes along Gastineau Avenue...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Minor flooding possible as heavy rains continue in Juneau

The National Weather Service in Juneau says its flood watch for Juneau, Skagway and Sitka remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. That’s when most of the rain will be over, said Nicole Ferrin, a meteorologist in Juneau. “We are getting some good rainfall rates today, but expect them to...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

New Armored Vehicle for JPD anticipated to arrive in summer of 2023

A Lenco BearCat G3 used by Nashville Metro Police Department in Tennessee. (Photo courtesy Lenco Armored Vehicles) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Armored Vehicle for Juneau Police could come next year, according to Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer. The armored vehicle is being paid for by a $300,000 grant the...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau Police Officer Jim Quinto bids farewell after 25 years on the job.

Officer Jim Quinto was not your typical police officer. He spent most of his 25 years on the Juneau Police Department on patrol duty. And although he had a chance to work in drug enforcement and other areas of the department, he says he liked patrolling the streets best of all — because it gave him an opportunity to build relationships with people, so they could feel comfortable turning to him for help.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Landslides, flooding across Southeast as rain continues to fall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since early Sunday two to four inches of rain has fallen across much of Southeast, Alaska with another one to three inches of rain likely in the next 12 to 18 hours. The heavy rain is falling on already saturated soils, leading to landslides reported in Juneau and in Haines and flooding in many communities.
JUNEAU, AK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
kinyradio.com

Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Juneau police investigating suspicious death

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday near the Brotherhood Bridge trail. The body of 55-year-old Juneau resident Faith Marie Rogers was found just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 near the Glacier Highway, roughly...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Indian taco medical fundraiser for T&H Vice President Delbert Kadake

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tomorrow, Tlingit & Haida is hosting a medical fundraiser in support of T&H's Vice President Delbert Kadake, and his family. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Indian taco fundraiser will take place in the Andrew Hope Building on 320 W. Willoughby Ave. It...
JUNEAU, AK

