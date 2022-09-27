ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

PIX11

Man repeatedly punched during group robbery in Brooklyn, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of two robbers repeatedly punched a man inside a building in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Wednesday. A man and a woman followed the 23-year-old victim into a building near DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 16, authorities said. Once in the hallway, the male […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike

A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY

