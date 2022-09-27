Read full article on original website
Man allegedly caught urinating on ex-wife's grave in Orangetown, family now demanding answers
A man was arrested for desecrating his ex-wife's grave and now her family is demanding answers.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
Man repeatedly punched during group robbery in Brooklyn, police say
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of two robbers repeatedly punched a man inside a building in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Wednesday. A man and a woman followed the 23-year-old victim into a building near DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 16, authorities said. Once in the hallway, the male […]
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
darienite.com
Darien Man, 59, Thinks He’s Seducing a 14-Year-Old Girl. Instead, He Gets Arrested in a Sting Operation
A 59-year-old Darien man thought he was seducing a 14-year-old girl in an online chat app, but he was actually talking with a police detective, according to Greenwich police, who arrested him as part of an online undercover operation. — This article is based on an account by Greenwich police...
New York Post
NYC Uber Eats delivery man says ‘nobody helped’ as ‘super perp’ with 103 priors allegedly stabbed him
An Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday how an ex-con described by cops as a “super perp’’ stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word — and bystanders did nothing. “Nobody helped,” Bharatbhai Patel told The Post. “He killed...
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
Manhattan deliveryman stabbed fighting off crook trying to steal his e-bike
A Manhattan deliveryman was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday fighting off a crook trying to steal his e-bike, cops said. Cops arrested the stabber, who police sources identify as an ex-con with more than 80 arrests. The 36-year-old victim was on Allen St. near Rivington St. on the Lower East Side when Sean Cooper, 47, stormed up and tried to take his wheels about 3 a.m., according to ...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
Neighbor arrested in fatal fire on Long Island: police
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a deadly house fire on Long Island, police said. Daryle McClenic, 35, of Hempstead, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. A fire broke out Monday in a second-floor bedroom of a duplex […]
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Items From Unlocked Vehicle, Entering Jericho Home
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a key fob and documents from an unlocked vehicle and then used the key to enter a Long Island home. The burglary happened in Jericho at 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said a...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Brooklyn landlord gets 6 months in jail after tenant dies jumping from burning building
A Flatbush landlord was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison in connection with a 2019 two-alarm fire at his illegally subdivided apartment building that left a 70-year-old tenant dead and injured six others, the Brooklyn D.A.’s office said.
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
Centre Daily
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
For more than 40 years, the identity of a headless and handless body discovered in discarded luggage near a dumpster in New York remained unknown — until now, according to state police. Thanks to advancements in DNA technology and investigators who never gave up, the murder victim was identified...
75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who called woman an ‘Asian bitch” and severely beat her, pleads guilty to hate crime
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man pled guilty on Tuesday in Westchester County Court to committing a violent hate crime in March of this year against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building in Yonkers. Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to felony assault as a hate...
