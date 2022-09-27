Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting
A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
WBIR
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Sanders building a total loss after house fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Forest Avenue.
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
wymt.com
Crash involving school bus sends at least one to hospital
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic was snarled in Bell County Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus sent at least one person to the hospital. According to the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in just after 3:15 Tuesday afternoon of a four vehicle accident with injuries. One of the vehicles was a fully loaded Bell County school bus.
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
A tree knocked over during Sunday night's storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman.
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
wvlt.tv
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon...
wvlt.tv
Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
wcyb.com
Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private party for supporters of the Color in the Wild Zoofari. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Comments / 0