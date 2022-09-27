ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Teen charged in nightclub shooting

A teenager has been named as the primary suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a South Knoxville nightclub that wounded two people, police officials said. Brandon Oseguera, 18, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crash involving school bus sends at least one to hospital

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic was snarled in Bell County Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus sent at least one person to the hospital. According to the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, a call came in just after 3:15 Tuesday afternoon of a four vehicle accident with injuries. One of the vehicles was a fully loaded Bell County school bus.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.

Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private party for supporters of the Color in the Wild Zoofari. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
KNOXVILLE, TN

