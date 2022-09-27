ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CJ ENM Invests In U.S.-Based Concert Platform AmazeVR

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8xZc_0iBf28JT00

Korea’s CJ ENM is continuing expansion of its digital and technology business with an investment in U.S.-based concert platform AmazeVR . The undisclosed stake is part of the entertainment powerhouse’s strategy to grow its business sectors related to AR/VR tech, metaverse, NFTs and other tools. The aim is to see CJ ENM extend the lifetime value of its IPs by producing and distributing VR content and concerts.

AmazeVR was founded in 2015 and uses proprietary technology to capture hyper-real 9K+ live-action footage of artists performing, giving fans front-row seats to 3D stage environments. The company’s portfolio includes Megan Thee Stallion’s virtual reality concert tour and a joint venture partnership with K-pop giant SM Entertainment (known as “Studio A”). Plans are underway to continue working with big acts both in the U.S. and Korea.

CJ ENM for its part has hundreds of music and concert IPs within its library that can be developed into VR contents. With the Amaze tie-up, the firm will also accumulate an additional library of VR content which will serve as a propeller for the company to expand into the VR platform business. Existing CJ ENM music IPs ranges from unscripted content Street Women Fighter and Show Me The Money to offline conventions and concerts such as K-pop music awards show MAMA Awards and K-culture festival KCON.

“We are excited to partner with AmazeVR, a company that is leading premium VR content production technology, to lead a new paradigm in the entertainment industry,” said CJ ENM CEO Ho-Sung Kang.

Added AmazeVR CEO Ernest Lee, “With the support of our dedicated investment partners, we’re excited to enter the next age of VR concert production and deliver some really amazing performances. We are talking to iconic names in music to continue to bring the best experiences to their fans.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

MetFilm Moves Into UK Distribution With Acquisition of Republic Film Distribution

MetFilm has acquired Republic Film Distribution, the UK distribution company run by former Icon Films executive Zak Brilliant. As part of the acquisition, MetFilm Group will create a new division called MetFilm Distribution with Brilliant taking on the dual role of Head of MetFilm Distribution and MetFilm Sales. “We’re really delighted to be working with Zak,” said Stew le Maréchal, head of MetFilm Production. “He brings a wealth of experience and was the perfect person to help us expand the organisation. This move diversifies our portfolio and enables us to react more nimbly to the ever-changing marketplace.” Founded in 2019, Republic Film Distribution...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Major European Streaming & Pay-TV Bosses Debate Overwhelming Content Choice, Talk Up Strength Of FAST & AVoD – RTS London

Major European streaming and media bosses have debated how best to help viewers navigate the overwhelming content choice out there in today’s TV landscape, as they talked up the future of AVoD and FAST channels at the RTS London event today. Stephen van Rooyen, Comcast-owned Sky’s Executive Vice President and CEO, UK & Europe, said media companies have “created problems for consumers” with this abundance of choice. It is these companies’ responsibility, he added, to help audiences find the shows they crave. He pushed partners to work together, citing the success of Sky and HBO’s marketing of global mega-hit House of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav On Rumored Merger Talks: “We Are Not For Sale”

The top brass at Warner Bros Discovery held a company-wide town hall Wednesday over Zoom in which they laid out the current state of the company and the industry, acknowledging the hard times amid a slew of cost-cutting moves and layoffs and emphatically addressing merger rumors with CEO David Zaslav exclaiming, “We are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale.” This is according to sources on the Zoom. The CEO didn’t specifically address which company he was referring to, but the assumption by many was that he was referring to Comcast. There was no mention of pending layoffs. Warner Bros. Discovery Took...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Names France, Benelux & Africa Management Team, Long-Serving Sales Exec Caroline Lang To Exit

Warner Bros. Discovery has set out Pierre Branco’s leadership team for France, Benelux and Africa. It also also emerged in the past few minutes that long-serving Warner Bros distribution exec Caroline Lang is exiting in the restructure after a quarter of a century. Branco, General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery for the territories, said the team would operate with a “one company” mindset after naming Tatiana Lagewaard has lead for Content and Programming in general entertainment and factual and confirming Stephane Queneudec as French Theatrical Local Production boss and Olivier Snanoudj as Theatrical Distribution for France and Benelux. Lang, who was Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while he went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South America...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Pop Music#U S#Cj Enm#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ar Vr#Sm Entertainment#Street Women Fighter
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lynette Romero Officially Joins NBC4/KNBC In Los Angeles After KTLA Exit

It’s official: Lynette Romero, who left KTLA abruptly this month, will join Today in LA as anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor NBC4’s weekday newscast from 4-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. Her first day on-air will be October 10. “Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, VP News at NBC4. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day, and I am happy to welcome her to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Kiki Layne Says “Most” Of Her Scenes With Co-Star Were Cut

Kiki Layne is opening up about her time filming Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde-directed movie. As the picture opened in theaters across the U.S., Layne revealed that a good portion of her scenes didn’t make the final cut. Layne portrayed the role of Margaret and shared on Instagram a post celebrating the release of the film and sharing the screen with her co-star Ari’el Stachel. However, Layne noted that most of the scenes she shot with Stachel would not be seen by audiences. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most...
NFL
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah After Guilty Plea: “When It Comes To Older People, I Am Not As Forgiving”

Whoopi Goldberg and the co-hosts of The View discussed the drama surrounding The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After Jen Shah took a plea deal admitting guilt for a fraud scheme, her friends have stuck by her side despite breaking the law. The talk show’s moderator didn’t mince her words after an interview with RHOSLC Meredith Marks in which she says Shah needed “support from people around her.” “Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well,” Goldberg said. Closing off the debate Goldberg added, “When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
Deadline

Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date

Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed. The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Reveals He’s Recovering From “Serious” Head Injury

Dustin Lance Black, winner of a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk, has revealed he suffered a serious head injury last month and is recovering, but that “the road back will be long.” In a post Monday on Instagram, Black, creator of FX’s recently released limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, did not reveal how he sustained the injury. “So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission,” Black wrote. “Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This...
NFL
TechCrunch

Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move

Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
COMPUTERS
Deadline

John Oliver Pokes Fun At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Love Life In Return To ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver returned with a new episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max after taking a week off. The main topic of the night was Brazil and its president Jair Bolsonaro. One of Oliver’s concerns was the lack of care from Bolsonaro to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as the country saw an uptick during the pandemic versus the rest of the world which lowered emissions during the same time period. The president of the South American country has also received pressure to protect the Amazon as fires destroy the greenery but the politician has fired back saying it’s all...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy