How to Stream Halloween Ends, the Horror Franchise's Finale, for Just $1.99
If you’ve been following Laurie Strode’s dance with Michael Myers for the past 45 years, it may be time to take a stab at a Peacock subscription. Halloween Ends, the horror franchise’s grand finale, will debut as the Peacock streaming service’s Halloween movie event on Friday, Oct. 14 (the same day as its theatrical release). How to Watch New Halloween Ends on Peacock Streaming Halloween Ends will only be available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a promotion running right now, through the last day of September, slashes that rate to just $1.99/month for...
The Thrilling And Chilling Trailer For ‘Halloween Ends’ Is Finally Here
The iconic Halloween franchise is coming to an end. The trailer for the third installment in the sequel trilogy of the popular film Halloween is finally here! Jamie Lee Curtis‘ character Laurie Strode faces off with Michael Myers, likely for the last time. In the trailer, Laurie bravely says,...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
A quaint animation that hoodwinked and horrified a generation is still causing nightmares
If you were tasked with making the inoffensive and adorably cute animated movie of all time and needed an animal to lead it, you’d be going straight to rabbits. However, the façade of rabbits can be led to unimaginable horrors, as horror fans have an intervention to discuss Watership Down‘s traumatic effects.
ComicBook
Scream Coming Back to a Major Streaming Service Just in Time for Halloween
Spooky Season is upon us, which means it's once again time to get Ghostface back on TV screens across the country. The Scream franchise has always been a perfect Halloween binge for horror fans, but the films have been a little challenging to find on streaming services as of late. In recent months, the first three Scream films have only been available on Showtime, while the two newest movies have been streaming on Paramount+. Starting next month, the entire franchise will finally be in the same place.
thedigitalfix.com
Hellraiser (2022) trailer has such sights to show you
The first full-length trailer for the latest Hellraiser movie is here and fans of the long-running franchise will be pleased that the Cenobites including Pinhead feature prominently, as well as the Lament Configuration AKA LeMarchand’s Puzzle Box. Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for spooky season – on October 7.
ComicBook
New The Winchesters Trailer Teases a Supernatural Connection
After becoming a mainstay on The CW for over a decade, the world of Supernatural is headed back to television next month with The Winchesters. The prequel series dives into the origin story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's beloved monster-hunting brothers. A new trailer released for The Winchesters leans into that connection in a fun way, while also showcasing a look at the return of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who will be narrating the series. Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John and Mary met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director says it’s a love letter to the humanity of monsters
Devotees of the horror side of the Marvel universe have been gearing up to have their needs finally satisfied ever since the Blade reboot was announced way back in 2019. But this spooky season, although we’re still waiting on Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker to show up in the flesh, their day has finally come thanks to Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s first Halloween special set to howl its way onto streaming next week.
The final Halloween Ends trailer teases one last fight to the death
The final trailer for Halloween Ends is here, and we're ready to see Laurie Strode take back what's hers. In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Laurie's granddaughter Allyson grabs her by the shoulders and tells her she's obsessed with death. Can you blame her? Halloween Ends picks up four years after the events of Halloween Ends, and sees Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) striving to exist in the wake of her daughter's murder at the hands of Michael (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle). Tired of being haunted for so many years, she decides to liberate herself once and for all and move forward. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, the cycle of violence starts all over again.
A.V. Club
Horror's first final girl takes her last stand in Halloween Ends' final trailer
(Note: This post contains spoilers for Halloween Kills. Read on with caution!) “Y’all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long, but full of suspense”-the indomitable Laurie Strode. Okay, sure, that line is actually from Zola. But with a final, bloody trailer for Halloween Ends now out in the world, the quote seems like an apt description of the never-ending, always casualty-causing beef between Laurie and the “embodiment of evil” Michael Myers.
Gizmodo
Werewolf By Night
Werewolf by Night is the least MCU entry into the MCU since, well, before the MCU existed. That’s a good thing. Directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the 53 minute short film debuts on Disney+ October 7 as the first ever “Marvel Studios Special Presentation.” It’s an apt description, because the adaptation of the horror-centric Marvel Comics character is quite special. It may just usher in a whole new side of the universe, and does so in a way that’s a full on love letter to everything monster and monster movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lifelong horror lovers unlock core memories by naming the first scene to leave them traumatized
Horror movies certainly aren’t for everyone, but it’s a tried and tested cinema staple that has endured since the dawn of the medium. Of course, with fear can come trauma and a recent Reddit thread has opened up a conversation about the most horror scenes that have left them with a grisly moment forever etched in their memory.
IGN
The Munsters Review
The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Matt Donato. The Munsters has more personality in Herman’s detached right hand than other horror films find in 90 minutes — but at almost two hours, there’s a question as to how long Rob Zombie can sustain ‘60s sitcom schtick. All praise to the performers here, risen from graves without any sluggishness or rigor mortis. What’s unfortunate are the pencil-drawn interludes, hapless — intentional or not — post-production effects, and overall execution blemishes. Zombie’s crossed an entry off his bucket list, with sacrifices made it seems. The Munsters features all the attributes of titles that end up on some critics’ “worst of year” lists, which can’t be refuted — just like how in reverse, those who enjoy this tit-for-tat Munsters revamp can’t be told wrong. I’m oddly in the middle, somehow, smitten by Herman and Lily’s courtship. I embraced the camp, chuckled appropriately, and felt like I was watching an old-school The Munsters episode for better and worse. That must count for something?
msn.com
The Munsters Review: A Baffling, Painful Take On The Old TV Comedy
Considering the spate of TV-to-movie adaptations that were released in the 1990s, it's genuinely surprising that there hasn't been a modernized feature-length take on "The Munsters" before now. A mashup of '50s-era sitcom tropes and classic horror, "The Munsters" would have seemed ripe for a big-screen take. And yet, though the 1990s brought us very shrewd and funny adaptations of both "The Addams Family" and "The Brady Bunch", it has taken until the year of Our Lord 2022 for Universal Pictures to scrape deep enough into its vast barrel of intellectual property to unearth the family of monsters known as "The Munsters," the new PG-rated effort from cult genre favorite writer/director Rob Zombie. The result – which is headed simultaneously to home media and Netflix on the same day – is a 110-minute example of staggering cheapness masquerading poorly as a feature, whose only meager defense is that its top-to-bottom wretchedness is intentional, not accidental.
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for new horror movie Smile — and it threatens to shake up even the most hardened of genre fans. Full of screaming, jump scares, people being set on fire, and nightmarish grins, it's certainly not for the faint of heart... Directed by...
