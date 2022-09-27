ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Boy’s dream comes true after getting adopted by best friend's family: 'Love doesn't have a color'

Andrew and Joc have been inseparable from the day they realized that they had so much in common. Their lives completely changed for good with a turn of fate. Andrew was in foster care for almost half of his life when he was taken in by Joc's parents. Joc's parents, Dominique and Kevin Gill, opened their home to Andrew. His parents' rights were terminated when he was just 6 years old. He was 10 when he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee. Dominique told Today Parents, "Andrew has four siblings and they were all adopted right away. During his first week with us, he sat in his room with the door closed and looked at old pictures. He didn't want to talk."
NASHVILLE, TN
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Love your enemies...

You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? Do not even the tax collectors do the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okanjo
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
Tracey Folly

Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
Upworthy

People love this mom's sassy but honest answers in her 4-year-old's school progress form

Kids these days encounter a lot more pressure than their parents did when they were their age. Be it on the academic or the social front, right from a very young age, they are burdened with a mountain of goals they are to achieve along with—if not before—their peers. While most parents are aware of this fact and therefore try to be easier on their offspring, others are so caught up in the rat race of life that they drag their young ones along. Emily Gould, an American author and "mother of two Little Monsters," as she describes herself in her Twitter bio, is not one of the latter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing

I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy