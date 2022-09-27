ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz

Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper

Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Innocent female bystander among two shot in Harlem violence

An innocent female bystander was among two people shot when an argument turned violent in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. Enta Diaw, a street vendor, took a bullet to her left leg around 3:30 p.m. at 215 W. 125th Street, cops and relatives said. She was...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY

