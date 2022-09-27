Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022. The...
Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz
Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday. Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The teens ...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two more suspects busted for Bronx stabbing death of ex-con known as neighborhood peacekeeper
Two more suspects have been charged in the stabbing death of an ex-con who had developed a reputation as a peacekeeper in his Bronx neighborhood, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18 and with no prior arrest history, surrendered at the 45th Precinct stationhouse Monday and were each charged with manslaughter for the Sept. 16 slaying of Prince McMichael. Cops said ...
darienite.com
Darien Man, 59, Thinks He’s Seducing a 14-Year-Old Girl. Instead, He Gets Arrested in a Sting Operation
A 59-year-old Darien man thought he was seducing a 14-year-old girl in an online chat app, but he was actually talking with a police detective, according to Greenwich police, who arrested him as part of an online undercover operation. — This article is based on an account by Greenwich police...
NYC homeless man violently pummels female straphanger in graphic caught on video attack at Queens subway stop
Disturbing surveillance video shows a New York City homeless man chasing down and violently pummeling a woman who reportedly ignored his attempts to engage her in conversation on the subway. Waheed Foster, 41, is facing felony assault charges in connection to the Sept. 20 attack on a 33-year-old woman. The...
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
New York Post
Innocent female bystander among two shot in Harlem violence
An innocent female bystander was among two people shot when an argument turned violent in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. Enta Diaw, a street vendor, took a bullet to her left leg around 3:30 p.m. at 215 W. 125th Street, cops and relatives said. She was...
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Man convicted second time for 2015 murder after appeal got him new trial, prosecutor says
A man on trial for the second time after he was accused in a fatal shooting in 2015 was once again convicted Tuesday, officials said. Charles Grant, 38, of Paterson, was found guilty by a jury of murder and weapon possession charges after one and half days of deliberation, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
CBS News
Family and friends remember Lodi stabbing victim Jessie Martinez
A family and community are grieving a senseless act of violence, and a young pregnant mother's death. A 16-year-old girl is under arrest, facing a double-murder charge.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who called woman an ‘Asian bitch” and severely beat her, pleads guilty to hate crime
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man pled guilty on Tuesday in Westchester County Court to committing a violent hate crime in March of this year against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building in Yonkers. Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to felony assault as a hate...
Comments / 0