Because Cornish hens are so petite, it means they are the perfect bird to air-fry whole. Thanks to the short cooking time (a smaller size hen will only take around 35 minutes!), the meat stays juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy. Each serving is one whole hen per person, which means it’s perfect for dinner parties. It’s also a quick and easy Thanksgiving turkey substitute. Bonus for any scenario: No carving required!

