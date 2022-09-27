Read full article on original website
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
veranda.com
The 15 Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Their Furry Friends
Let's all admit it: it's so easy to fall for chintzy gifts when shopping for proud cat owners and their feline companions. The cute stuffed mouse or colorful cat-themed socks may look cute in the cart. However, most pet owners probably already received similar items before, so it's time to think outside the proverbial toy box. Thankfully, shopping for gifts for cat lovers has gotten easier since a number of pet furniture brands are taking a more design-minded approach.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
CBS News
My Pet Dog Show
Bring your furry, four-legged best friend to My Pet Dog Show for competitions, fun and socialization. Break out your pup’s lavish wardrobe and show off your dog’s dazzling style for a best dressed prize.
The best dog bed in 2022: 8 top dog mattresses
Here are the best dog bed mattresses for creating a cozy retreat for your canine companion.
Best cat toys 2022: Sharpen your kitty's mind and body
If you've been searching for a way to keep your kitty entertained, then look no further than the best cat toys in this guide, which contain a range of fun and exciting options that are sure to provide your feline friend with hours of amusement. Just like the best dog toys, cat toys do a brilliant job of ensuring your kitty gets all the mental and physical stimulation they need to thrive.
Recycled Crafts
45 Crochet Patterns For Cat Lovers
This roundup is all about cats and kittens, you do not need to be a crazy cat lady to love these patterns and you don’t really have to love cats, just like them. These 45 patterns are fun to make and fun to gift to anyone who loves cats and kittens. One of the most popular roundups we have made, seems there just might be more cat lovers out there than dog lovers.
