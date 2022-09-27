ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass. Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied with more than 600 supporters Saturday in an exciting show of support just two and a half weeks before ballots will be mailed to voters in Los Angeles. More than a celebration, the event was a call to action in which hundreds signed up to knock doors and phone bank all around the city to elect Karen Bass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Time to Abolish LAHSA Is Now!

Undercounts by this bloated bureaucracy confirms an inability to solve the crisis of homelessness and encampments here in Venice and LA!. How does a government agency rely on securing an accurate count of the Los Angeles homeless population with volunteers on a single evening?. Having participated in four previous counts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
POLITICO

The RNC comes to Orange County

THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is Stuck in the 1950's

He actually believes in that old motto, Truth, Justice, and the American Way. The American way, at least in the 1950's as portrayed in Superman comics and the TV show, meant the rule of law rather than allowing crooks to run amuck. Back then, that was an ethos in which we all believed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region. Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jackie Goldberg
Person
Mike Bonin
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californianewswire.com

Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Homelessness#New York City Mayor#Independent Expenditure
theregistrysocal.com

Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price

Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

LA County Board condemns Azerbaijan/Armenia conflict

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday condemning the country of Azerbaijan for the flare-up of military conflict with its neighbor, Armenia. Introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, the motion directs the board to send a letter to U.S. Speaker of the House...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy