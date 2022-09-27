ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

Put-in-bay, OH
NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits

TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats

Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path

“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky

"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
