Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
Ohio Better Business Bureau lists complaints against roofing company
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A company in South Point, Ohio that was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers, has a long list of similar complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Ohio’s website. In recent months, most of the complaints against Shield Roofing and Construction have been the same — with […]
WSYX ABC6
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
WTOL-TV
NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits
TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
13abc.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
wvxu.org
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats
Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
Some Ohioans are stuck in Hurricane Ian’s path
“I don't know, I don't know what to do, there’s nine-feet of water out there, I can't go anywhere, if it starts flooding I have nowhere to go and I don't have a boat,” said Retired WDTN Photographer Neil Black. “There is no electricity, that went out hours ago.”
wvxu.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
How Hurricane Ian could impact Northeast Ohio
FOX 8 meteorologists say the remnants of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend. But as for rainfall amounts, it's still uncertain.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
Who’s behind each side of the U.S. Senate race? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We can’t get away from the U.S. Senate campaign commercials as we march toward the November election. Where are Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan getting money to pay for...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
