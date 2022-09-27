Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Courtney Pine: ‘My music teacher said Black people like me shouldn’t go to university’
Born in London, Courtney Pine, 58, released his first album, Journey to the Urge Within, in 1986. His 1995 album Modern Day Jazz Stories was nominated for the Mercury music prize, and he won best jazz act at the inaugural Mobo awards in 1996. He has received an OBE and a CBE and, in 2021, was honoured with the Jazz FM Gold award. On 12 October he performs music from his forthcoming album, Spirituality, at the Howard Assembly Room as part of the Leeds Out of Many festival, organised by the Jamaica Society Leeds. Courtney has four surviving children and lives with his wife in St Kitts.
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Celebrate Maria Callas’s Centenary at Teatro San Carlo
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a special gala celebrating Maria Callas’ Centenary. The concert, which is set to be performed on Oct. 8, 2022, will mark the first of many concerts celebrating the great diva. Anna Netrebko will perform a program of music that includes excerpts from “Anna Bolena,” “Nabucco,” “Madama Butterfly” “Samson et Dalila,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “Pique Dame,” and “Tristan und Isolde.” Jader Bignamini conducts the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo.
Time Out Global
The Sydney Opera House is celebrating its 50th birthday with over 230 events
The Sydney Opera House today announced the first line-up in its massive 50th anniversary program. Beginning in October 2022, and culminating at its 50th birthday in 2023, the Opera House will celebrate five decades of creativity with a year-long season of special events for the whole community. Following a gradual progressive shakeup to the institution's programming over the years, this series looks to solidify the Opera House as a venue for everyone, not just a privileged few.
guitar.com
Guitar Tales: Lokua Kanza on sharing the Moko
Growing up as the eldest of eight children in a poor family couldn’t stop Pascal Lokua Kanza from being shaped by (and shaping) the music around him. With his soft acoustic skills influenced by classical guitar and his merry vocals – a gift, he says, that comes from being half-Rwandese, half-Congolese – Kanza swipes away the prevailing clichés about rumbas and other Congolese soukous in favour of something more original.
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know Rosetta Cucchi
Rosetta Cucchi is a successful international stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival. Rosetta Cucchi: “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini. OW: What is the next opera you are scheduled to direct?. RC: “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea at Sydney Opera. OW: What is...
TODAY.com
Il Volo met as teenagers. Today, the group still brings ‘popera’ to the world
Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto are used to people being surprised when they open their mouths. "We were 15 years old. People would be like, 'Is it possible that they sing like this?" Boschetto told TODAY, speaking from the offices at 30 Rock. Together, the three 20-somethings comprise...
Billboard
ASCAP Foundation Launches Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award for Emerging Songwriters
The ASCAP Foundation has established a new award to honor songwriters Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose most famous songs include “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “The Way We Were” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.”. The ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award...
Lucy Dacus, Master of Covers, Takes on Two Carole King Gems
Lucy Dacus, a.k.a. Master of Covers, has finally dropped two renditions of Carole King songs she announced back in January: “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” Included as a seven-inch single to an archival King live album released via Third Man Records, Dacus puts her own elegant indie spin on the Tapestry classics. You can hear the criminally underrated “Home Again” above, a live performance of it here, and, of course, “It’s Too Late” below. “When I listened to Tapestry from my momʼs CD collection, I was young enough that it didnʼt register as good or bad — it just...
Margo Price Tells a ‘Love Story of Music, Collaboration, and Struggle’ in New Memoir
Tough-as-nails country-Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price has never shied away from speaking her truth through music. But, now, she is bearing her soul in a new way as she makes her literary debut. The musician is set to release Maybe We’ll Make It: A Memoir on Oct. 4. It will be...
Elton John and Britney Spears' 'Hold Me Closer' music video out now
Elton John has released the hotly anticipated music video for his and Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer."
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
Yardbarker
The definitive Simon & Garfunkel playlist
20. "El Condor Pasa (If I Could)" We kick off this list with one of the more unique offerings from the legendary duo. "El Cóndor Pasa" is a Peruvian piece created in the early 1900s and meant for an orchestra setting. In the1960s, Andean folk group Los Incas incorporated the piece during a performance in Paris, which reportedly enamored Paul Simon. Simon & Garfunkel covered its version of Los Incas take for the iconic and chart-topping Bridge Over Troubled Water album from 1970. Perhaps it's an acquired listen for some of the duo's more pop-preferring fans, but worth the time, nonetheless.
