TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem

Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
S. F. Mori

Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Tri-City Herald

Taco Bell Menu Will Bring Back a Classic (There’s a Catch)

Depending on whom you ask, Taco Bell's strategy of launching popular items only to bringing them back a few weeks later is either brilliant or annoying. While it helps to generate excitement around certain limited-time promotions, fan frustration with the back-and-forth around the Mexican Pizza has reached a fever pitch this summer.
msn.com

Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
Thrillist

Chipotle's Newest Protein Brings a 'Whole New Dimension' to Its Menu

Late last month, Chipotle added Chicken Al Pastor to menus, but as a limited trial run across Denver and Indianapolis—leaving the rest of us bummed about our boring, old Burrito Bowl orders. But now, the Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is introducing an all-new proteinnationwide. On Tuesday, Chipotle unveiled its Garlic...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It

Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
24/7 Wall St.

Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall

Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
