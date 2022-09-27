Read full article on original website
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
SkySports
Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired
Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes has picked out one of Christian Eriksen's qualities that make him so important under Erik Ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SkySports
World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts
Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
SkySports
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
FIFA・
SkySports
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win
England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
SkySports
Scotland squad named for World Cup play-off against Austria as Christy Grimshaw and Kirtsy Hanson return
Pedro Martinez Losa has named his 25-strong Scotland Women squad to take on Austria in the World Cup play-offs with Christy Grimshaw and Kirsty Hanson returning. Scotland rounded off their qualification campaign with a six-goal victory in the Faroe Islands earlier this week having already secured a play-off spot and will now face the Austrians on October 6 at Hampden Park.
UEFA・
SkySports
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
