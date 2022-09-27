ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SkySports

Stradivarius: Frankie Dettori hails 'one in a lifetime' stayer after three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is retired

Frankie Dettori has described three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner as a 'one in a lifetime' horse after the legendary stayer was retired on Monday morning. The seven-time Group One winner has been retired at the age of eight by owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John & Thady Gosden, having been slow to recover from the bruised foot he sustained last month in the build-up to the Lonsdale Cup at York.
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SkySports

World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts

Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England

Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
The Independent

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
SkySports

Scotland squad named for World Cup play-off against Austria as Christy Grimshaw and Kirtsy Hanson return

Pedro Martinez Losa has named his 25-strong Scotland Women squad to take on Austria in the World Cup play-offs with Christy Grimshaw and Kirsty Hanson returning. Scotland rounded off their qualification campaign with a six-goal victory in the Faroe Islands earlier this week having already secured a play-off spot and will now face the Austrians on October 6 at Hampden Park.
SkySports

Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder

Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
