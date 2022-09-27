Read full article on original website
Related
Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
CNBC
The Fed has not made a compelling case for taming inflation by crushing demand, says Judy Shelton
Judy Shelton, senior fellow at the Independent Institute, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to weigh in on the Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce high inflation by hiking interest rates. "The Fed hasn't made a compelling case for why crushing demand is the best way to address inflation," Shelton tells CNBC.
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks rallied Wednesday on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 2% for its...
BBC
Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall
The Bank of England has said it will "not hesitate" to hike interest rates to curb inflation after the pound fell to a record low against the US dollar. The Bank said it was "monitoring developments closely" and would make a decision on any action in November. Its statement came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Larry Summers says a hard landing is ‘substantially more likely’ as the Fed fights to bring down inflation
The intense debate over the fate of the U.S. economy continues. Will the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes trigger a “hard landing” and a recession? Or is there still a chance that the Fed can bring down inflation without bringing down the economy?. Former Treasury Secretary Larry...
Sterling crumbles to all-time low, euro at 20-year low
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling crashed to a record low early on Monday as traders rushed for the exits on mounting concern that the new government's economic plan will stretch Britain's finances to the limit.
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
New Inflation Developments Are Rattling Markets and Economists. Here’s Why.
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) When inflation began to accelerate in 2021, price pressures were clearly tied to the pandemic: Companies couldn’t produce cars, couches and computer games fast enough to keep up with demand from homebound consumers amid supply chain disruptions.
FOXBusiness
Fed unlikely to cut interest rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot and cut its benchmark interest rate until 2024 at the soonest as it tries to crush the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — predicted in an analyst note on Monday...
'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach Is Fading Equities In Favor Of This Investment
Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has been grabbing hold of U.S. debt. "The U.S. Treasury Bond market is rallying tonight," the DoubleLine Capital founder tweeted Tuesday morning. "Been a long time. I have been a buyer recently." On Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw a decline in U.S. bond yields along with...
Comments / 0