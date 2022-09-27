Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike Co
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike Co at approximately 7:58 a.m. On Monday, September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 32 year old Wesley Childers of Draffin was operating a 2009 Thomas bus on Elkhorn Creek when his vehicle crossed the center line striking a 2008 GMC being operated by 26 year old Anthony Kirk of Williamson, WV. Kirk was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike Co Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Jason Merlo. KSP Detective Merlo was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
WSAZ
ATV crash closes road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of an ATV crash early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say someone driving an ATV along Cabin Creek Rd. near Wet Branch Rd. rolled the four wheeler on its side. The call came in around 12:45 a.m....
Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Hospitalized Oak Hill police officers cleared, one suspect still at large
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
1 injured in Kanawha County crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County that shut down one lane of traffic. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 6:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the 1100 block of Cabin Creek Road near the intersection of Wealthy Acres […]
wymt.com
Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Prestonsburg crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12:00 p.m.: We are learning new information about a deadly crash in Prestonsburg. The Floyd County Deputy Coroner told WYMT the man who died in the car crash was James Medlock, 79. Officials said he is from Prestonsburg. The coroner’s office pronounced Medlock dead...
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person was flown to CAMC after an accident in Fayette County on Tuesday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to a rollover accident on Scarbro Rd. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The sheriff’s department says they aren’t releasing the driver’s name because they do not know […]
Scarbro Road reopens after car accident in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 27, 2022, Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Scarbro Road was re-opened for normal traffic after clearing the scene of a car accident that left the road closed for sometime earlier today. Around 11a.m., Fayette County deputies were dispatched to Scarbro Road for a single car rollover accident. When deputies arrived […]
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested
UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect. The suspect, Dwayne Howard, cut off his ankle bracelet last week. Howard was on home confinement for fraudulent use of a credit card device and burglary, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Zerkle says that earlier Tuesday morning, a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
mountain-topmedia.com
Police make drug trafficking arrest following raid
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man faces drug trafficking charges, after a raid at his home turned up meth and heroin. Kentucky State Police and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Redale Road home of 41-year-old Joshua Habern. Inside, they found meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia, a gun and cash.
wymt.com
K-9 partner of fallen officer re-united with officer’s family
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One furry friend in Floyd County is back with his fur-ever home. K9 Nelson was the partner of Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, who was killed in the shootout in Allen, Ky. on June 30. Nelson is now back with the Chaffins family. Prestonsburg Mayor Les...
Comments / 0