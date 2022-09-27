Read full article on original website
Wausau City Council Passes Development Agreement for Mall Site
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After more than an hour of public input the Wausau City Council has approved a developer’s agreement for the former Wausau Center Mall site on a 6-3 vote. The decision clears the way for T Wall Enterprises to begin work on the multi-story structure.
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
Bricks teeter on old building
The old building at 118 E. Main St. has yellow caution tape around the sidewalk area. The handsome yet decrepit stonework of the building is on the verge of crumbling. Bricks stick out as if ready to drop. Cracks are in the masonry. Nobody knows who owns the building. All...
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
Schofield Hears Two Proposals For City Hall Property
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Two developers gave presentations to leaders in Schofield on Monday, looking to win over the city for the rights to redevelop the land they were occupying at the time of the presentation. S.C. Swiderski and Lokre both spent about 15 minutes making their pitch to...
‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
Opportunity Development Center to expand into Merrill
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Wood County not-for-profit group is expanding to Merrill. The Opportunity Development Center (ODC) will open a location at the St. Stephens Church in Merrill. They hope to help provide employment opportunities, as well as help those in need get involved in their community. “We...
Bond set at $50K for man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is now in custody in the Marathon County Jail. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty...
Marathon County staff compensation ‘significantly’ behind market rate, says HR firm
Marathon County staff compensation is “significantly behind market” rates and should raise pay by of 8% to 12% to realign into the market, a human resources firm conducting a class compensation study said last month. The firm, McGrath Human Resources Group, told the Human Resources, Finance & Property...
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville. Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County. He had escaped into some...
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
‘UnWASTED Space’ puts artwork on recycling trucks
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Some Stevens Point artists will have their work featured on city recycling and refuse trucks. Tuesday the city unveiled five people’s designs as part of their “UnWASTEd Space” campaign, which invited people to create art that either represents the city, recycling, or sustainability.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
Wausau School District to Conduct Safety and Security Audit
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Cleveland, Ohio-based company has been selected to help the Wausau School District conduct a safety and security audit of all buildings. National School Safety and Security submitted the winning bid out of a group of seven agencies. Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Cale Bushman says the group specializes in school safety.
Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash
Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
