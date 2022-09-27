MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.

MERRILL, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO