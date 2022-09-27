Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations

Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 1 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The storm surge flooded a hospital’s lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there. Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina.
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph on Florida's west coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Florida's hurricane problem could have been avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Biden to Florida: 'We're gonna pull together as one team' following Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden said Thursday that it's time for the country to pull together to help those affected by Hurricane Ian as he sought to deliver unifying remarks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.
Hurricane Ian's rainfall was a 1-in-1,000 year event for the hardest-hit parts of Florida
Scientists are confident that climate change is increasing the rainfall rate in hurricanes. It's also making storms stronger and pushing them to intensify faster.
Live Updates: Ian, now a tropical storm, moving across Florida
But by 5 a.m. EDT Thursday, Ian's sustained winds were 65 mph, 9 mph below the threshold to be a hurricane. Ian's center was some 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. It was heading northeast at 8 mph. Ian knocked out power across wide...
RELATED PEOPLE
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge
The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
CNN’s Kate Bolduan describes the catastrophic and devastating destruction left by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area of Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blown roofs, cars 'smashed up in the street': The unimaginable destruction of Hurricane Ian
A 10-foot storm surge tossed cars around like bath toys and left them "smashed up in the street." Survivors fled to their roofts, desperate to get rescued. Hurricane Ian turned cities into lakes and left a trail of destruction that defies imagination.
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
Hurricane Ian damage: Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into ocean
Hurricane Ian’s strength wiped out Florida’s Sanibel Island Causeway. CNN affiliate WBBH reports.
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many Florida theme parks, other tourist sites remain closed as Ian enters Atlantic
Here's where things stand with Florida's theme parks and other tourist sites as Ian enter the Atlantic Ocean. Also find out about canceled and diverted cruises.
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
thecentersquare.com
DeSantis activates Florida Disaster Fund to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – First Lady Casey DeSantis on Wednesday announced that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund to enable people to donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Disaster Fund is the state's official private fund created to provide financial assistance to communities...
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 5